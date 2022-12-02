Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Incorrect delisting and new last day of trading of instrument issued by Swedish Electromagnet Invest AB (506/22)

On November 30, 2022, the following instrument was incorrectly delisted. ISIN Short Name SE0011167600 SEM_01 The trading will be resumed on December 5, 2022. Last day of trading is set to February 1, 2023. Please find instrument identifiers in the attached document. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1105867