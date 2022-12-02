Anzeige
02.12.2022 | 14:41
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Incorrect delisting and new last day of trading of instrument issued by Swedish Electromagnet Invest AB (506/22)

On November 30, 2022, the following instrument was incorrectly delisted.

ISIN     Short Name
SE0011167600 SEM_01  

The trading will be resumed on December 5, 2022. Last day of trading is set to
February 1, 2023. 

Please find instrument identifiers in the attached document.

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1105867
