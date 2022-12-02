DJ Amundi MSCI China UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI China UCITS ETF - USD (C) (CC1G LN) Amundi MSCI China UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s) 02-Dec-2022 / 14:45 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi MSCI China UCITS ETF - USD (C)

DEALING DATE: 01-Dec-2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 263.4059

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 16851

CODE: CC1G LN

ISIN: LU1681044050

ISIN: LU1681044050 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CC1G LN

