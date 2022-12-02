DJ Amundi MSCI World Financials UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI World Financials UCITS ETF - USD (C) (CWFU LN) Amundi MSCI World Financials UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s) 02-Dec-2022 / 14:46 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi MSCI World Financials UCITS ETF - USD (C)

DEALING DATE: 01-Dec-2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 229.681

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 79742

CODE: CWFU LN

ISIN: LU1681045966

----------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU1681045966 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CWFU LN Sequence No.: 205948 EQS News ID: 1504295 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1504295&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 02, 2022 08:46 ET (13:46 GMT)