India added 1.9 GW of open-access solar capacity between January and September, up 96% year on year.From pv magazine India India installed 1.9 GW of open-access solar (PV backed by private contracts) from January to September, marking a 96% increase from the 956 MW installed in the same period in 2021, according to a new report by Mercom India. The nation surpassed 7 GW of cumulative, "open-access" solar capacity in December 2021. Karnataka leads with almost 38% (around 2.7 GW of the total) of the country's cumulative 7 GW open-access solar capacity capacity. Maharashtra has installed the second ...

