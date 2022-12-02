Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity right for trading, FING TO1 B (176/22)

At the request of Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) ("Fingerprints"), Fingerprints' equity rights (warrants) will be traded on Nasdaq Stockholm as from 8 December 2022. Security name: Fingerprint Cards warrants of series 2022:2 ----------------------------------------------------------- Short name: FING TO1 B ----------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0018768277 ----------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 277378 ----------------------------------------------------------- Terms: One (1) warrant entitles the holder to subscribe for one (1) new share of series B in Fingerprints at a subscription price corresponding to 70 percent of the volume weighted average subscription price for Fingerprints' share of series B on Nasdaq Stockholm the 10 trading days that occurs prior to (but not including) 18 August 2023. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscr The subscription period will commence on August 18th 2023 and run up to iption and including September 8th. If a holder is prohibited from perio subscription during the period set out above due to provisions under d: Regulation (EU) (596/2014/EU) on market abuse, the Swedish Securities Market Abuse Penal Act (Sw. lagen (2016:1307) om straff för marknadsmissbruk på värdepappersmarknaden), the Swedish Act with Supplementary Provisions to the European Union's Market Abuse Regulation (Sw. lagen (2016:1306) med kompletterande bestämmelser till EU:s marknadsmissbruksförordning) or other insider legislation applicable in respect of Fingerprints, Fingerprints shall be entitled to instead permit subscription as soon as such holder is no longer prohibited from subscription, however not later than ten (10) calendar days after such prohibition has ceased to apply. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last 6 September 2023 tradi ng day: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- For further information about this exchange notice, please contact iss@nasdaq.com or +46 8 405 72 80.