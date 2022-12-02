Anzeige
02.12.2022
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity right for trading, FING TO1 B (176/22)

At the request of Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) ("Fingerprints"), Fingerprints'
equity rights (warrants) will be traded on Nasdaq Stockholm as from 8 December
2022. 



Security name: Fingerprint Cards warrants of series 2022:2
-----------------------------------------------------------
Short name:   FING TO1 B                 
-----------------------------------------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0018768277                
-----------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:  277378                   
-----------------------------------------------------------

Terms: One (1) warrant entitles the holder to subscribe for one (1) new share 
     of series B in Fingerprints at a subscription price corresponding to 70
     percent of the volume weighted average subscription price for     
     Fingerprints' share of series B on Nasdaq Stockholm the 10 trading days
     that occurs prior to (but not including) 18 August 2023.        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Subscr The subscription period will commence on August 18th 2023 and run up to 
iption  and including September 8th. If a holder is prohibited from      
 perio  subscription during the period set out above due to provisions under  
d:    Regulation (EU) (596/2014/EU) on market abuse, the Swedish Securities 
     Market Abuse Penal Act (Sw. lagen (2016:1307) om straff för      
     marknadsmissbruk på värdepappersmarknaden), the Swedish Act with    
     Supplementary Provisions to the European Union's Market Abuse     
     Regulation (Sw. lagen (2016:1306) med kompletterande bestämmelser till 
     EU:s marknadsmissbruksförordning) or other insider legislation     
     applicable in respect of Fingerprints, Fingerprints shall be entitled 
     to instead permit subscription as soon as such holder is no longer   
     prohibited from subscription, however not later than ten (10) calendar 
     days after such prohibition has ceased to apply.            
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Last  6 September 2023                            
 tradi                                     
ng                                       
 day:                                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



For further information about this exchange notice, please contact
iss@nasdaq.com or +46 8 405 72 80.
