Malvern Bancorp, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year End Operating Results

PAOLI, Pa., Dec. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLVF) (the "Company"), the parent company of Malvern Bank, National Association (the "Bank"), today reported operating results for the fourth fiscal quarter and year ended September 30, 2022. Net income amounted to $2.6 million, or $0.34 per fully diluted common share, compared with a net loss of ($6.2) million, or ($0.82) per fully diluted common share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. Annualized return on average assets ("ROAA") was 1.01% for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, compared to (2.06%) for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, and annualized return on average equity ("ROAE") was 7.08% for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, compared with (16.59%) for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.

For the fiscal year ended September 30, 2022, net income amounted to $7.0 million, or $0.92 per fully diluted common share, compared with a net loss of ($92,000), or ($0.01) per fully diluted common share, for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021. ROAA was 0.63% for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2022, compared to (0.01%) for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021, and ROAE was 4.79% for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2022, compared with (0.06%) for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021.

"In our fourth quarter we earned $2.6 million in net income and net revenue of $8.5 million with improved returns on average assets and average equity of 1.01% and 7.08% respectively. Results for the period were driven by growth in net interest income supported by stable levels of loans and deposits. Overall our businesses continued to benefit from good underlying consumer and business conditions as well as new business at a measured pace and by continuing to deepen and expand existing relationships, said Anthony C. Weagley, President & CEO. "Credit quality improved during the period and remains stable; during the quarter our net charge-off ratio improved compared to the same period in 2021. We continue to focus on maintaining a sound balance sheet supported by strong capital and liquidity positions. In light of the shifting economic environment and broader macro factors, we continue to plan for continued volatility and the resultant possible outcomes and will continue to manage the Bank in a conservative, disciplined manner, continued Mr. Weagley.

Statement of Operations Highlights for the three months and year ended September 30, 2022

Net interest margin ("NIM") increased 65 basis points to 3.26% for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, compared to 2.61% for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. The increase was primarily driven by a reduction in total interest expense.





Total interest expense decreased $4.7 million, or 45.1%, to $5.7 million for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2022, compared to $10.4 million for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021, which resulted primarily from a decrease in average rate and volume of interest-bearing liabilities.





Net interest income increased $1.3 million, or 4.5%, to $29.3 million for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2022, compared to $28.1 million for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021, which resulted from a decrease in average rate and volume of interest-bearing liabilities.





The Company did not record a provision for loan losses during the quarter or fiscal year ended September 30, 2022.



Linked Quarter Financial Ratios (unaudited) As of or for the quarter ended: 9/30/2022 6/30/2022 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 Return on average assets (1) 1.01 % 0.69 % 0.18 % 0.69 % (2.06 %) Return on average equity (1) 7.08 % 5.06 % 1.43 % 5.61 % (16.59 %) Net interest margin (1) 3.26 % 2.97 % 2.81 % 2.78 % 2.61 % Loans / deposits ratio 103.19 % 102.91 % 94.57 % 95.06 % 97.41 % Shareholders' equity / total assets 14.02 % 14.11 % 13.11 % 12.54 % 11.76 % Efficiency ratio (2) 62.1 % 70.0 % 91.1 % 66.3 % 68.7 % Book value per common share $ 19.18 $ 19.03 $ 18.95 $ 18.97 $ 18.65

(1) Annualized.

(2) 3/31/2022 quarter includes the impact of a valuation allowance adjustment related to a held-for-sale commercial real estate loan.





Linked QuarterIncome Statement Data (unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per share data) For the quarter ended: 9/30/2022

6/30/2022

3/31/2022

12/31/2021

9/30/2021

Net interest income $ 7,909 $ 7,293 $ 6,954 $ 7,158 $ 6,825 Provision for loan losses - - - - 10,626 Net interest income (loss) after provision for loan losses 7,909 7,293 6,954 7,158 (3,801 ) Other income 557 482 561 727 579 Other expense 5,254 5,439 6,845 5,228 5,084 Income (loss) before income tax expense 3,212 2,336 670 2,657 (8,306 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 634 502 148 640 (2,116 ) Net income (loss) $ 2,578 $ 1,834 $ 522 $ 2,017 $ (6,190 ) Earnings (loss) per common share Basic 0.34 0.24 0.07 0.27 (0.82 ) Diluted 0.34 0.24 0.07 0.27 (0.82 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic 7,574,870 7,569,806 7,554,955 7,551,606 7,548,958 Diluted 7,581,105 7,574,266 7,556,194 7,553,208 7,550,766

Net Interest Income

Net interest income was $7.9 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, an increase of $1.1 million, or 15.9%, from $6.8 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. For the quarter ended September 30, 2022, NIM increased by 65 basis points to 3.26%, as compared to 2.61% for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. This increase was primarily driven by a reduction in total interest expense as the cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased by 14 basis points, driven by lower interest rates and average balances of deposits and borrowings, compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Net interest income was $29.3 million for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2022, an increase of $1.3 million, or 4.5%, from $28.1 million for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021. For the fiscal year ended September 30, 2022, NIM increased by 33 basis points to 2.95%, as compared to 2.62% for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021. Consistent with the current quarter, this increase was primarily driven by the decrease in cost of interest-bearing liabilities compared to the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021.

Interest Income

For the quarters ended September 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021, total interest income was $9.3 million and $8.9 million, respectively. Total interest income increased $453,000, or 5.1% for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2021, primarily due to rising interest rates resulting in additional interest income from net loans and investment securities partially offset by lower average loans and investment securities.

For the fiscal year ended September 30, 2022, total interest income was $35.0 million, a decrease of $3.4 million or 8.9%, from $38.4 for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021. The decrease was driven by a decline in interest earning assets of $78.9 million, resulting from a $129.3 million, or 13.1%, decline in average loans partially offset by an increase of $38.4 million, or 65.5%, of investment securities for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2022, as compared to the same period in fiscal year 2021. During the fiscal year ended September 30, 2022, compared to the same period in fiscal year 2021, the volume-related factors during the period contributed to a decrease in interest income on loans of $4.8 million, while the rate-related factors increased interest income on loans by $247,000.

Interest Expense

For the quarter ended September 30, 2022, interest expense decreased by $631,000, or 31.0%, to $1.4 million, compared to $2.0 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. The decrease in interest expense is attributable to lower interest rates and lower average deposits during the comparable period. Total interest-bearing liabilities declined $172.8 million, or 17.6%, to $812.0 million, and the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities fell 14 basis points to 0.69%, compared to 0.83%, during the fiscal year ended September 30, 2022 compared to the same period in fiscal year 2021.

Total interest expense decreased by $4.7 million, or 45.1%, to $5.7 million for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2022, compared to $10.4 million for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021. Similar to the quarter ended September 30, 2022, the decrease in interest expense is attributable to lower interest rates and lower average deposits and borrowings. The annualized average rate on total interest-bearing liabilities decreased to 0.64% for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2022, from 1.03% for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021. This decrease primarily reflects a decrease in the average rate of interest-bearing deposits of 0.34% and a decrease in the average rate of borrowings of 0.23%. The decrease in the average rate of interest-bearing deposits consisted of a 40 basis points decrease in the average rate of certificates of deposit, a 22 basis points decrease in the average rate of money market accounts, and a 39 basis points decrease in average rate of other interest-bearing deposit accounts.

Other Income

Other income decreased $22,000, or 3.8%, during the quarter ended September 30, 2022, compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2021. The decrease in other income was primarily due to a decrease in net gains on sale of loans by $23,000 to $22,000 for quarter ended September 30, 2022, compared to $45,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.

For the fiscal year ended September 30, 2022, total other income decreased $1.4 million, or 38.2%, to $2.3 million compared to $3.8 million for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021. This decrease was primarily the result of a $1.5 million decrease in net gains on sale of investment securities and mortgage loans.

Other Expense

Other expense for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 increased $170,000, or 3.3%, to $5.3 million when compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2021. The increase was primarily due to an increase of $108,000 in other operating expense, primarily related to ongoing real estate taxes paid on one loan held for sale, and a $65,000 increase in professional fees.

Other expense for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2022 increased $1.8 million, or 8.7%, to $22.8 when compared to the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021. The increase was primarily due to $1.5 million of real estate tax expense and $359,000 valuation allowance adjustment on a $13.3 million loan held for sale. Professional fees increased by $653,000 to $3.8 million at September 30, 2022, from $3.2 million at September 30, 2021, primarily due to legal fees associated with loan workouts and related matters concerning nonperforming loans. These increases were offset by a decrease in other real estate owned ("OREO") expenses of $561,000 to $305,000 at September 30, 2022, when compared to $866,000 for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021.

Income Taxes

The Company recorded income tax expense of $634,000 during the quarter ended September 30, 2022, compared to an income tax benefit of $2.1 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. The effective tax rates for the Company for the quarters ended September 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021 were 19.74% and 25.48%, respectively.

For the fiscal year ended September 30, 2022 income tax expense increased by $2.1 million, to $1.9 million from an income tax benefit of $212,000 for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021. The effective tax rates for the Company for the fiscal years ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 were 21.68% and 69.74%, respectively.

Statement of Financial Condition Highlights at September 30, 2022

Non-performing assets ("NPAs") were 0.12% and 0.72% of total assets at September 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021, respectively.





Non-performing loans ("NPLs") were 0.12% and 0.40% of total loans at September 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021, respectively.





The Bank disposed of one $4.7 million other real estate owned property at carrying value and recorded one new $259,000 other real estate owned property, during the September 30, 2022 quarter end period.





Total assets were $1.0 billion at September 30, 2022, a decrease of $164.8 million, or 13.6%, compared to September 30, 2021. The decrease was primarily due to a $101.1 million decline in net loans receivable driven by payoffs and pay downs during the fiscal year period, and $95.0 million decline in cash and due from depository institutions.





Total liabilities were $897.9 million at September 30, 2022, a decrease of $169.1 million, or 15.8%, compared to September 30, 2021. The decrease was primarily due to a decrease of $152.8 million in total deposits, and the repayment of a $10.0 million FHLB advance.





Book value per common share amounted to $19.18 at September 30, 2022, compared to $18.65 at September 30, 2021.



Linked Quarter Statement of Condition Data (in thousands, unaudited) At the quarter ended: 9/30/2022 6/30/2022 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 Cash and due from depository institutions $ 4,677 $ 9,560 $ 49,674 104,568 $ 99,670 Interest bearing deposits in depository institutions 48,590 30,199 72,349 30,336 36,920 Investment securities, available for sale, at fair value 49,844 53,080 54,183 41,718 40,813 Equity securities 1,374 1,412 1,445 1,491 1,500 Investment securities held to maturity, at amortized cost 58,767 52,350 48,512 39,045 28,507 Restricted stock, at cost 7,104 6,027 6,462 6,294 7,776 Loans held-for-sale 13,780 13,863 13,244 13,616 33,199 Loans receivable, net of allowance for loan losses 801,854 805,957 799,310 858,203 902,981 Other real estate owned 259 4,763 4,961 4,961 4,961 Accrued interest receivable 4,252 3,671 3,478 3,394 3,512 Property and equipment, net 5,231 5,365 5,486 5,635 5,777 Deferred income taxes, net 3,722 3,975 3,632 3,461 3,530 Bank-owned life insurance 26,233 26,063 25,896 26,224 26,056 Other assets 18,673 13,268 14,964 14,254 13,941 Total assets $ 1,044,360 $ 1,029,553 $ 1,103,596 $ 1,153,200 $ 1,209,143 Deposits $ 785,323 $ 791,694 $ 854,437 $ 912,688 $ 938,159 FHLB advances 80,000 60,000 60,000 60,000 90,000 Subordinated debt 25,000 25,000 25,000 24,974 24,934 Other liabilities 7,592 7,569 19,609 10,981 13,882 Shareholders' equity 146,445 145,290 144,550 144,557 142,168 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,044,360 $ 1,029,553 $ 1,103,596 $ 1,153,200 $ 1,209,143





Condensed Consolidated Average Statement of Condition (in thousands, unaudited) For the quarter ended: 9/30/2022 6/30/2022 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 Investment securities $ 116,004 $ 113,539 $ 97,697 $ 82,126 $ 75,004 Interest-bearing cash accounts 26,581 48,161 36,452 32,775 26,339 Loans, net of allowance for loan losses 817,938 811,829 846,420 899,430 933,727 All other assets 62,134 93,481 148,374 163,117 165,439 Total assets $ 1,022,657 $ 1,067,010 $ 1,128,943 $ 1,177,448 $ 1,200,509 Non-interest-bearing deposits $ 57,195 $ 57,479 $ 54,501 $ 54,092 $ 51,534 Interest-bearing deposits 718,760 767,843 829,050 876,269 869,914 FHLB advances 67,174 60,000 60,000 66,847 90,000 Other short-term borrowings 1,087 - - 120 - Subordinated debt 25,000 25,000 24,990 24,952 24,917 Other liabilities 7,762 11,658 14,250 11,408 14,907 Shareholders' equity 145,678 145,030 146,152 143,760 149,237 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,022,657 $ 1,067,010 $ 1,128,943 $ 1,177,448 $ 1,200,509

Deposits

Total deposits decreased $152.8 million, or 16.3%, from $938.2 million at September 30, 2021 to $785.3 million at September 30, 2022. The decrease in deposits was primarily related to a reduction of $105.8 million in money market deposits and $95.8 million in interest-bearing deposits, partially offset by an increase of $39.9 million in time deposits.

The Company continues to focus on the maintenance and development of its deposit base strategically with its funding requirements and liquidity needs, with an emphasis on serving the needs of its communities to provide a long-term relationship base to efficiently compete for and retain deposits in its market.

The following table reflects the composition of the Company's deposits as of the dates indicated.

(in thousands, unaudited) At quarter ended: 9/30/2022 6/30/2022 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 Demand: Non-interest-bearing $ 58,014 $ 56,731 $ 54,712 $ 60,320 $ 53,849 Interest-bearing 240,819 270,532 302,468 335,411 336,645 Savings 55,288 54,184 54,074 56,342 50,582 Money market 279,699 301,165 328,324 346,023 385,480 Time 151,503 109,082 114,859 114,592 111,603 Total deposits $ 785,323 $ 791,694 $ 854,437 $ 912,688 $ 938,159

Loans



Total net loans amounted to $801.9 million at September 30, 2022, compared to $903.0 million at September 30, 2021, resulting in a net decrease of $101.1 million, or 11.2%, for the period, driven by higher loan payoffs and paydowns during the period primarily in the commercial and construction and development loan categories. Loans held-for-sale amounted to $13.8 million at September 30, 2022, compared to $33.2 million at September 30, 2021. The decline in loans held-for-sale was primarily related to the sale in the December 31, 2021 quarter of three commercial loans totaling $18.9 million. Average loan balances for the year ended September 30, 2022 totaled $854.8 million as compared to $984.1 million for the same period ending September 30, 2021, representing a decrease of $129.3 million or 13.1%.

At September 30, 2022, gross loans, which excludes loans held-for-sale, remained weighted toward two primary components: the commercial and core residential portfolios, with commercial loans accounting for 72.8% and single-family residential real estate loans accounting for 21.7% of the gross loan portfolio at such date. Construction and development loans amounted to 3.1% and consumer loans represented 2.4% of the gross loan portfolio at such date. The decrease in the gross loan portfolio at September 30, 2022, compared to September 30, 2021, primarily reflected decreases of $40.0 million in commercial loans, $22.8 million in residential mortgage loans, and $38.8 million in construction and development loans.

The following table reflects the Company's loan portfolio composition, excluding loans held-for-sale.

Loans (in thousands, unaudited) At quarter ended: 9/30/2022 6/30/2022 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 Residential mortgage $ 175,957 $ 176,499 $ 177,669 $ 187,516 $ 198,710 Construction and Development: Residential and commercial 24,362 20,459 25,558 56,876 61,492 Land 550 2,054 4,603 2,138 2,204 Total construction and development 24,912 22,513 30,161 59,014 63,696 Commercial: Commercial real estate 406,914 407,783 400,974 416,248 426,915 Farmland 11,506 15,348 15,624 15,582 10,297 Multi-family 55,295 54,879 54,788 54,448 66,332 Commercial and industrial 102,703 104,504 101,354 106,493 115,246 Other 13,356 13,955 7,978 7,433 10,954 Total commercial 589,774 596,469 580,718 600,204 629,744 Consumer: Home equity lines of credit 13,233 12,432 12,283 13,174 13,491 Second mortgages 4,395 4,605 4,969 5,384 5,884 Other 2,136 2,182 2,237 2,282 2,299 Total consumer 19,764 19,219 19,489 20,840 21,674 Total loans 810,407 814,700 808,037 867,574 913,824 Deferred loan costs, net 537 566 574 667 629 Allowance for loan losses (9,090 ) (9,309 ) (9,301 ) (10,037 ) (11,472 ) Loans Receivable, net $ 801,854 $ 805,957 $ 799,310 $ 858,204 $ 902,981

At September 30, 2022 the Company had $139.6 million in overall undisbursed loan commitments, which consisted primarily of available usage from active construction facilities, unused commercial lines of credit, and home equity lines of credit.



Asset Quality

Non-accrual loans, excluding loans held-for-sale, totaled $753,000 at September 30, 2022, and $3.7 million at September 30, 2021. The decrease in non-accrual loans was primarily due a charge-off of $2.4 million related to one non-accrual commercial and industrial loan during the fiscal year and then transferred to OREO at a carrying value of $259,000. The decrease in OREO of $4.7 million at September 30, 2022, compared to September 30, 2021, was attributed to a sale at carrying value and the transfer of a new commercial and industrial loan to OREO during the quarter totaling $259,000. Excluding the OREO property, NPAs totaled $1.0 million, or 0.10% of total assets, at September 30, 2022, and $3.7 million, or 0.31% of total assets, at September 30, 2021.

Performing troubled debt restructured ("TDR") loans were $4.8 million at September 30, 2022, and $17.6 million at September 30, 2021. The decrease is primarily related to two TDR commercial real estate loans totaling $11.4 million that were sold during the December 31, 2021 period.

At September 30, 2022, NPAs totaled $1.3 million, or 0.12% of total assets, as compared with $8.7 million, or 0.72% of total assets, at September 30, 2021. The decrease in NPAs is due to the decrease in non-accrual loans and OREO as described above.

Non-Performing Asset and Other Asset Quality Data: (dollars in thousands, unaudited) As of or for the quarter ended: 9/30/2022

6/30/2022

3/31/2022

12/31/2021

9/30/2021

Non-accrual loans $ 753 $ 1,075 $ 1,101 $ 1,790 $ 3,697 Loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing 243 401 3 - - Total non-performing loans 996 1,476 1,104 1,790 3,697 OREO 259 4,763 4,961 4,961 4,961 Total NPAs $ 1,255 $ 6,239 $ 6,065 $ 6,751 $ 8,658 Performing TDR loans $ 4,810 $ 5,753 $ 5,787 $ 6,310 $ 17,601 NPAs / total assets 0.12 % 0.61 % 0.55 % 0.59 % 0.72 % Non-performing loans / total loans 0.12 % 0.18 % 0.14 % 0.21 % 0.40 % Net charge-offs $ 215 $ (8 ) $ 736 $ 1,436 $ 10,754 Net charge-offs /average loans(1) 0.11 % (0.00 %) 0.35 % 0.63 % 4.61 % Allowance for loan losses / total loans 1.12 % 1.14 % 1.15 % 1.16 % 1.26 % Allowance for loan losses / non-performing loans 912.7 % 630.7 % 842.5 % 560.7 % 310.3 % Total assets $ 1,044,360 $ 1,029,553 $ 1,103,596 $ 1,153,200 $ 1,209,143 Total gross loans 810,407 814,700 808,037 867,574 913,824 Average net loans 817,938 811,829 846,420 899,430 933,727 Allowance for loan losses 9,090 9,309 9,301 10,037 11,472

________________

(1) Annualized.





The allowance for loan losses at September 30, 2022 amounted to $9.1 million, or 1.12% of total gross loans, compared to $11.5 million, or 1.26% of total gross loans, at September 30, 2021. The Company did not record a provision for loan losses for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, compared to $10.6 million provision for loan losses for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. The decline reflects the overall improvement in asset quality and decline in total loans of $101.1 million at September 30, 2022 compared to September 30, 2021.

Capital

At September 30, 2022 the Company's total shareholders' equity amounted to $146.4 million, or 14.0% of total assets, compared to $142.2 million, or 11.8% of total assets at September 30, 2021, which continues to exceed all regulatory capital requirements. At September 30, 2022, the Bank's common equity Tier 1 capital ratio was 19.27%, Tier 1 leverage ratio was 16.30%, Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 19.27% and the total risk-based capital ratio was 20.34%. At September 30, 2021, the Bank's common equity Tier 1 capital ratio was 16.13%, Tier 1 leverage ratio was 13.14%, Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 16.13% and the total risk-based capital ratio was 17.32%.

About Malvern Bancorp, Inc.

Malvern Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Malvern Bank, National Association ("Malvern Bank"), an institution that was originally organized in 1887 as a federally-chartered savings bank. Malvern Bank now serves as one of the oldest banks headquartered on the Philadelphia Main Line. For more than a century, Malvern Bank has been committed to helping people build prosperous communities as a trusted financial partner, forging lasting relationships through teamwork, respect, and integrity.

Malvern Bank conducts business from its headquarters in Paoli, Pennsylvania, a suburb of Philadelphia, and through its nine other banking locations in Chester and Delaware counties, Pennsylvania, Morristown, New Jersey, its New Jersey regional headquarters and Palm Beach Florida. The Bank also maintains a representative office in Allentown, Pennsylvania. The Bank's primary market niche is providing personalized service to its client base.

Malvern Bank, through its Private Banking division, provides personalized investment advisory services to individuals, families, businesses, and non-profits. These services include banking, liquidity management, investment services, 401(k) accounts and planning, custody, tailored lending, wealth planning, trust and fiduciary services, family wealth advisory services and philanthropic advisory services.

The Bank offers insurance services though Malvern Insurance Associates, LLC, which provides clients a rich array of financial services, including commercial and personal insurance and commercial and personal lending.

For further information regarding Malvern Bancorp, Inc., please visit our web site at http://ir.malvernbancorp.com . For information regarding Malvern Bank, please visit our web site at http://www.mymalvernbank.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained herein that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements based on management's current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on the Company, including, without limitation, plans, strategies and goals, and statements about the Company's expectations regarding revenue and asset growth, financial performance and profitability, loan and deposit growth, yields and returns, loan diversification and credit management, and shareholder value creation.

Such statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and are generally beyond the control of the Company. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting the Company will be the same as those anticipated by management. The Company cautions readers that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following: the effects of, and changes in, trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including changes in interest rate policies of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System; inflation, interest rate, market and monetary fluctuations; the impact of competition and the acceptance of the Company's products and services by new and existing customers; the impact of changes in financial services policies, laws and regulations; technological changes; any oversupply of inventory and deterioration in values of real estate in the markets in which the Company operates, both residential and commercial; the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted from time-to-time by bank regulatory agencies, the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, the Financial Accounting Standards Board or other accounting standards setters; possible other-than-temporary impairment of securities held by the Company; the effects of the Company's lack of a widely-diversified loan portfolio, including the risks of geographic and industry concentrations; ability to attract deposits and other sources of liquidity; changes in the competitive environment among financial and bank holding companies and other financial service providers; unanticipated regulatory or judicial proceedings or outcomes in such proceedings; the impact of any change in the FDIC insurance assessment rate or the rules and regulations related to the calculation of the FDIC insurance assessment amount; and the Company's ability to manage the risk involved in the foregoing. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements are discussed in the Company's Annual Report Filed on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC and available at the SEC's Internet site ( http://www.sec.gov ).

Further, it is difficult to predict the full impact of COVID-19 including the outbreak of its variants on our business. The extent of such impact will depend on future developments, which are highly uncertain, including when the coronavirus and its variants can be controlled and the effects on general economic conditions. As the result of the COVID-19 pandemic and the related adverse local and national economic consequences, we are subject to any of the following risks, any of which could continue to have a material, adverse effect on our business, financial condition, liquidity, and results of operations: the demand for our products and services may decline, making it difficult to grow assets and income; the economy , and particularly commercial real estate markets may be affected; there may be high levels of unemployment , loan delinquencies, problem assets, and foreclosures may increase, resulting in increased charges and reduced income; if the economy is unable to continue to substantially reopen, and there are high levels of unemployment for extended periods of time, loan delinquencies, problem assets, and foreclosures may increase resulting in increased charges and reduced income; collateral for loans, especially commercial real estate, may continue to decline in value, which could cause loan losses to increase; our allowance for loan losses may increase if borrowers experience financial difficulties, which will adversely affect our net income; the net worth and liquidity of loan guarantors may decline, impairing their ability to honor commitments to us; due to fluctuation in interest rates, the yield on our assets may decline to a greater extent than the decline in our cost of interest-bearing liabilities, reducing our NIM and spread and reducing net income; our cyber security risks are increased as the result of an increase in the number of employees working remotely.

The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or publicly release any revision or update to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date on which such statements were made, unless required by law.

MALVERN BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 (in thousands, except for share data) (unaudited) ASSETS Cash and due from depository institutions $ 4,677 $ 99,670 Interest bearing deposits in depository institutions 48,590 36,920 Total cash and cash equivalents 53,267 136,590 Investment securities available for sale, at fair value 49,844 40,813 Equity securities, at fair value 1,374 1,500 Investment securities held to maturity, at amortizing cost 58,767 28,507 Restricted stock, at cost 7,104 7,776 Loans held-for-sale 13,780 33,199 Loans receivable, net of allowance for loan losses 801,854 902,981 Other real estate owned 259 4,961 Accrued interest receivable 4,252 3,512 Property and equipment, net 5,231 5,777 Deferred income taxes, net 3,722 3,530 Bank-owned life insurance 26,233 26,056 Other assets 18,673 13,941 Total assets $ 1,044,360 $ 1,209,143 LIABILITIES Deposits: Non-interest bearing $ 58,014 $ 53,849 Interest-bearing 727,309 884,310 Total deposits 785,323 938,159 FHLB advances 80,000 90,000 Subordinated debt 25,000 24,934 Advances from borrowers for taxes and insurance 1,002 1,022 Accrued interest payable 543 572 Other liabilities 6,047 12,288 Total liabilities 897,915 1,066,975 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock, $0.01 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized; 7,828,344 and 7,633,828 issued and outstanding, respectively, at September 30, 2022, and 7,816,832 and 7,622,316 issued and outstanding, respectively, at September 30, 2021 76 76 Additional paid in capital 85,917 85,524 Retained earnings 67,247 60,296 Unearned Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) shares (756 ) (901 ) Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (3,176 ) 36 Treasury stock, at cost: 194,516 shares at September 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021 (2,863 ) (2,863 ) Total shareholders' equity 146,445 142,168 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,044,360 $ 1,209,143





MALVERN BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS Three Months Ended September 30, Twelve Months Ended September 30, (in thousands, except for share data) 2022 2021 2022 2021 (unaudited) Interest and Dividend Income Loans, including fees $ 8,323 $ 8,330 $ 31,832 $ 36,370 Investment securities, taxable 617 403 2,181 1,449 Investment securities, tax-exempt 153 30 394 107 Dividends, restricted stock 96 89 342 459 Interest-bearing deposits 126 10 250 31 Total Interest and Dividend Income 9,315 8,862 34,999 38,416 Interest Expense Deposits 849 1,240 3,534 6,748 Short-term borrowings 4 - 4 48 Long-term borrowings 198 415 776 2,029 Subordinated debt 355 382 1,371 1,531 Total Interest Expense 1,406 2,037 5,685 10,356 Net interest income 7,909 6,825 29,314 28,060 Provision for Loan Losses - 10,626 - 11,176 Net Interest Income after Provision for 7,909 (3,801 ) 29,314 16,884 Loan Losses Other Income Service charges and other fees 316 313 1,237 1,323 Rental income 48 54 196 217 Net gains on sale and call of investments - - - 779 Net gains on sale of loans 22 45 100 788 Earnings on bank-owned life insurance 171 167 794 656 Total Other Income 557 579 2,327 3,763 Other Expense Salaries and employee benefits 2,401 2,337 9,393 9,143 Occupancy expense 535 542 2,138 2,198 Federal deposit insurance premium 62 77 277 313 Advertising 32 33 129 109 Data processing 275 332 1,259 1,267 Professional fees 855 790 3,831 3,178 Other real estate owned expense, net 56 - 305 866 Pennsylvania shares tax 126 169 592 678 Other operating expenses 912 804 4,842 3,199 Total Other Expense 5,254 5,084 22,766 20,951 Income (loss) before income tax expense (benefit) 3,212 (8,306 ) 8,875 (304 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 634 (2,116 ) 1,924 (212 ) Net Income (loss) $ 2,578 $ (6,190 ) $ 6,951 $ (92 ) Earnings (loss) per common share Basic $ 0.34 $ (0.82 ) $ 0.92 $ (0.01 ) Diluted $ 0.34 $ (0.82 ) $ 0.92 $ (0.01 ) Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding Basic 7,574,870 7,548,958 7,563,648 7,537,408 Diluted 7,581,105 7,550,766 7,564,212 7,538,116





MALVERN BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SELECTED QUARTERLY FINANCIAL AND STATISTICAL DATA Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Three Months Ended (in thousands, except for share data) (annualized where applicable) 9/30/2022 6/30/2022 9/30/2021 (unaudited) Statements of Operations Data Interest income $ 9,315 $ 8,557 $ 8,862 Interest expense 1,406 1,264 2,037 Net interest income 7,909 7,293 6,825 Provision for loan losses - - 10,626 Net interest income (loss) after provision for loan losses 7,909 7,293 (3,801 ) Other income 557 482 579 Other expense 5,254 5,439 5,084 Income (loss) before income tax expense (benefit) 3,212 2,336 (8,306 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 634 502 (2,116 ) Net income (loss) $ 2,578 $ 1,834 $ (6,190 ) Earnings (Loss) (per Common Share) Basic $ 0.34 $ 0.24 $ (0.82 ) Diluted $ 0.34 $ 0.24 $ (0.82 ) Statements of Financial Condition Data (Period-End) Equity securities $ 1,374 $ 1,412 $ 1,500 Investment securities available for sale, at fair value 49,844 53,080 40,813 Investment securities held to maturity 58,767 52,350 28,507 Loans held-for-sale 13,780 13,863 33,199 Loans, net of allowance for loan losses 801,854 805,957 902,981 Total assets 1,044,360 1,029,553 1,209,143 Deposits 785,323 791,694 938,159 FHLB advances 80,000 60,000 90,000 Subordinated debt 25,000 25,000 24,934 Shareholders' equity 146,445 145,290 142,168 Common Shares Dividend Data Cash dividends $ - $ - $ - Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding Basic 7,574,870 7,569,806 7,548,958 Diluted 7,581,105 7,574,266 7,550,766 Operating Ratios Return on average assets 1.01 % 69.00 % (2.06 %) Return on average equity 7.08 % 5.06 % (16.59 %) Average equity / average assets 14.25 % 13.59 % 12.43 % Book value per common share (period-end) $ 19.18 $ 19.03 $ 18.65 Non-Financial Information (Period-End) Common shareholders of record 369 371 379 Full-time equivalent staff 77 76 81

Investor Contacts:

Joseph D. Gangemi

610-695-3676

Media Contact:

Nathanial Jordan

610-695-3646