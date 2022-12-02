Airbus sees hydrogen-powered fuel cell engines as a potential solution for its zero-emissions aircraft, which will go service by 2035. Meanwhile, Honda, meanwhile, has announced plans to produce fuel cell electric vehicles in the United States from 2024.Airbus is developing a hydrogen-powered fuel cell engine for its zero-emission airplanes, which are expected to go into service by 2035. It is also considering hydrogen combustion in a gas turbine and a hybrid-electric architecture, with a hydrogen gas turbine coupled with fuel cells. It said it will decide on which technologies it favors by 2027 ...

