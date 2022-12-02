Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC announces that at close of business on 30 November 2022, its investments were as follows:

Company % of total net assets Greencoat UK Wind 6.1% NextEnergy Solar Fund 6.0% RWE 5.8% Drax Group 5.7% Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust 5.1% Aquila European Renewables Income Fund 4.7% Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure 4.7% Grenergy Renovables 4.2% Clearway Energy A Class 4.2% Iberdrola 3.7% Foresight Solar Fund 3.7% Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc 3.6% Corporacion Acciona Energias Renovables 3.3% SSE 3.1% Harmony Energy Income Trust 2.7% Algonquin Power & Utilities 2.5% Bonheur 2.4% Northland Power 2.4% National Grid 2.2% TransAlta Renewables 1.9% China Suntien Green Energy 1.7% Gore Street Energy Storage Fund 1.3% China Everbright Environment 1.3% MPC Energy Solutions 1.2% 7C Solarparken 1.2% Greencoat Renewable 1.2% Cloudberry Clean Energy 1.1% Enefit Green 1.1% Opdenergy 1.0% Harmony Energy Income Trust C shares 1.0% Fusion Fuel Green 0.9% Omega Energia 0.8% US Solar Fund 0.7% Seaway 7 0.6% Eneti 0.5% Orstead 0.5% Atrato Onsite Energy 0.5% Boralex 0.5% Solaria Energia y Medio Ambiente 0.4% Cadeler 0.4% Greenvolt Energias Renovaveis 0.3% Innergex Renewable 0.3% Tion Renewables 0.3% Bluefield Solar Income Fund 0.3% Scatec Solar 0.2% Clearvise 0.1% Fusion Fuel Green Warrants 0.0%

At close of business on 30 November 2022, the total net assets of Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC amounted to £49.7 million. The sector breakdown and geographical allocation were as follows:

Sector Breakdown % of total net assets Yieldcos & funds 38.5% Renewable energy developers 29.5% Renewable focused utilities 9.4% Energy storage 8.7% Biomass generation and production 5.7% Electricity networks 2.2% Renewable technology and service 2.4% Waste to energy 1.3% Cash/Net Current Assets 2.1% 100%