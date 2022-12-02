Anzeige
Freitag, 02.12.2022
PR Newswire
02.12.2022 | 17:40
Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

PR Newswire

London, December 2

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC announces that at close of business on 30 November 2022, its investments were as follows:

Company% of total net assets
Greencoat UK Wind6.1%
NextEnergy Solar Fund6.0%
RWE5.8%
Drax Group5.7%
Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust5.1%
Aquila European Renewables Income Fund4.7%
Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure4.7%
Grenergy Renovables4.2%
Clearway Energy A Class4.2%
Iberdrola3.7%
Foresight Solar Fund3.7%
Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc3.6%
Corporacion Acciona Energias Renovables3.3%
SSE3.1%
Harmony Energy Income Trust2.7%
Algonquin Power & Utilities2.5%
Bonheur2.4%
Northland Power2.4%
National Grid2.2%
TransAlta Renewables1.9%
China Suntien Green Energy1.7%
Gore Street Energy Storage Fund1.3%
China Everbright Environment1.3%
MPC Energy Solutions1.2%
7C Solarparken1.2%
Greencoat Renewable1.2%
Cloudberry Clean Energy1.1%
Enefit Green1.1%
Opdenergy 1.0%
Harmony Energy Income Trust C shares1.0%
Fusion Fuel Green0.9%
Omega Energia0.8%
US Solar Fund0.7%
Seaway 70.6%
Eneti0.5%
Orstead0.5%
Atrato Onsite Energy0.5%
Boralex0.5%
Solaria Energia y Medio Ambiente0.4%
Cadeler0.4%
Greenvolt Energias Renovaveis0.3%
Innergex Renewable0.3%
Tion Renewables0.3%
Bluefield Solar Income Fund0.3%
Scatec Solar0.2%
Clearvise0.1%
Fusion Fuel Green Warrants0.0%

At close of business on 30 November 2022, the total net assets of Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC amounted to £49.7 million. The sector breakdown and geographical allocation were as follows:

Sector Breakdown% of total net assets
Yieldcos & funds38.5%
Renewable energy developers29.5%
Renewable focused utilities9.4%
Energy storage8.7%
Biomass generation and production5.7%
Electricity networks2.2%
Renewable technology and service2.4%
Waste to energy1.3%
Cash/Net Current Assets2.1%
100%

Geographical Allocation% of total net assets
United Kingdom34.1%
Europe (ex UK)30.0%
Global19.1%
North America9.6%
China3.1%
Latin America2.0%
Cash/Net Current Assets2.1%
100%
