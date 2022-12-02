ACCOR ACQUISITION COMPANY S.A.: AAC - Number of shares and voting rights - 30112022

Regulated information

December 2nd, 2022

Declaration pursuant to article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Date Number of shares outstanding Number of total potential voting rights Number of exercisable voting rights 30/11/2022 35,090,296

35,090,296 35,090,296

