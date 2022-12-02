Anzeige
Freitag, 02.12.2022
WKN: A12GL6 ISIN: US98139A1051 
ACCESSWIRE
02.12.2022 | 20:32
93 Leser
Workiva: The Battle for Green Credentials

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 2, 2022 / Workiva

By Nick Gibson

Unfounded eco-claims create and fuel levels of risk that undermine business and investor confidence says Mandi McReynolds, head of global ESG at Workiva. "Investors lack trust in current environmental reporting because it's been too boilerplate, an accounting add-on after too many lawyers have got hold of it, and they don't know what the company is actually doing. Reporting is either too technically disclosed, is not assured or they can't even find it."

"Sustainability will be your license to operate in coming years," says McReynolds. "Companies are now seeing sustainability as a business value, imperative to remaining profitable and even staying in business. It requires accurate data and assurance and clarity about how they'll comply with regulation so that investors and customers can trust them."

Continue reading the full article here

Workiva, Friday, December 2, 2022, Press release picture

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Workiva on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Workiva
Website: https://www.workiva.com/newsroom
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Workiva

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/729903/The-Battle-for-Green-Credentials

© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
