Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 05.12.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 678 internationalen Medien
Sofort handeln! Diese Perle wird Ihr Depot-Turbo! Aktie explodiert bereits
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2ALZS ISIN: FR0013181864 Ticker-Symbol: GDGE 
Tradegate
01.12.22
11:57 Uhr
0,665 Euro
+0,002
+0,27 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
1-Jahres-Chart
CGG SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CGG SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,6550,66908:29
0,6580,66608:29
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
05.12.2022 | 07:41
125 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

CGG Announces New Integrated Multi-Client Data Project in Southeast Arizona to Support Mining Industry

Paris, France - December5, 2022

CGG, a global technology and Earth sciences leader, has announced a new multi-client data project in Southeast Arizona focusing on exploration and development in the mining industry. The project, supported by industry funding and available to license now, will begin immediately, with final products scheduled for delivery through CGG's proprietary GeoVerseplatform.

Dechun Lin, EVP, Earth Data, CGG, said: "Our Southeast Arizona data project represents a significant step forward in our strategy to provide integrated data solutions for the mining industryand is an innovative and effective model to improve data access in critical mining regions."

As part of this project, CGG will acquire over 270,000 line-kilometers of new airborne multi-physics data, including aeromagnetic, radiometric and airborne gravity data. CGG's extensive team of subsurface experts and data scientists will integrate this data set with 50,000 km2 of satellite imagery, multispectral data, and all available data from a broad spectrum of wells and geological data sources, to deliver a single comprehensive, consistent and cross-disciplinary data set to support innovative methods of exploration.

For more info about CGG's Southeast Arizona multi-client project, contact: SEArizona@cgg.com

About CGG

CGG) is a global technology and HPC leader that provides data, products, services and solutions in Earth science, data science, sensing and monitoring. Our unique portfolio supports our clients in efficiently and responsibly solving complex digital, energy transition, natural resource, environmental, and infrastructure challenges for a more sustainable future. CGG employs around 3,300 people worldwide and is listed on the Euronext Paris SA (ISIN: 0013181864).

Contacts

Group Communications & Investor Relations

Christophe Barnini
Tel: + 33 1 64 47 38 11
E-Mail: christophe.barnini@cgg.com (mailto:christophe.barnini@cgg.com)

Attachment

  • CGG Earth data SE Arizona project (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/4eaf22bf-7e3c-4cf9-8dfd-9f0774ba4a83)

CGG-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.