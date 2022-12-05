Gal Rubin is one of two students selected as Israel's 2023 Rhodes Scholars-elect

Gal Rubin, a fourth-year student at Minerva University, an independent, non-profit, accredited institution of higher education recognized globally for its innovative learning model, was selected for the 2023 Rhodes Scholarship Program cohort. Each year, the Rhodes Trust selects college seniors from around the world to participate in the prestigious program and continue their post-graduate education at Oxford University in the United Kingdom. Rubin, an Israeli native, is one of Israel's two scholars selected for the program.

Rubin is currently pursuing a degree in Natural Sciences at Minerva University. Her studies have focused on international maternal health, with the aim of reducing maternal mortality nationwide. To this end, she has co-authored a series of papers assessing and improving clinical guidelines for hypertension in pregnancy. Rubin aims to become a physician and global leader in public health. Through her research, Ms. Rubin wants to have a broader impact on the world and is passionate about improving the lives and health of women. She credits Minerva University for giving her a sense of multi-disciplinary thinking, and a host of opportunities that would not have been available elsewhere.

"At Minerva University, we nurture purpose-driven problem solvers like Gal on their future paths and prepare them for distinguished opportunities like the Rhodes Scholarship," said Mike Magee, President of Minerva University. "We are excited to see Gal strive closer to her goal of becoming a leader in public health and an advocate for women worldwide."

Ms. Rubin will begin her postgraduate studies at Oxford next fall and plans to enroll in the University's Master of Science in International Health and Tropical Medicine, followed by an MSc in Clinical Embryology or Public Policy.

"I'm grateful to Minerva University and my advisor, Professor Diamond, for nominating me for this opportunity," said Ms. Rubin. "Oxford's program provides a meaningful platform for people who want to make an impact. As I aspire to tackle disparities in public health, especially for women in Israel and across the globe, I hope to follow in the footsteps of other Rhodes scholars."

The Rhodes Scholarship is considered the world's oldest and most prestigious international graduate scholarship program. Ms. Rubin's selection came after a highly rigorous and competitive selection process.

