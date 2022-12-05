A new US government ruling is a mistake that the solar industry will have to deal with for the next several years, according to a solar trade group CEO.From pv magazine USA The US Department of Commerce has issued a preliminary determination stating that certain companies in Southeast Asia are circumventing anti-dumping/countervailing duties (AD/CVD) imposed on Chinese solar products. The ruling is in response to the AD/CVD case filed in February by Auxin Solar, a small US panel assembler, against Malaysia, Thailand, and now Cambodia. The filing came just months after the Department of Commerce ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...