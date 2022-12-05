Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 49/2022

Vilnius, Lithuania, 2022-12-05 08:00 CET -- PERIOD COMPANY TICKER EVENT MARKET -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.11.2022 - Lietuvos Respublikos Government securities VLN 31.01.2023 Vyriausybe auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.11.2022 - PRFoods PRFB062525A Buyback TLN 26.09.2023 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 05.12.2022 Tallink Grupp TAL1T Sales figures TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 05.12.2022 - Enefit Green EGR1T Sales figures TLN 09.12.2022 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 05.12.2022 PRFoods PRF1T Annual General Meeting TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 05.12.2022 AUGA group AUG1L Investors event VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 06.12.2022 SAF Tehnika SAF1R Annual General Meeting RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 07.12.2022 ELMO Rent ELMO Sales figures TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 07.12.2022 Arco Vara ARC1T Dividend ex-date TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 08.12.2022 Arco Vara ARC1T Dividend record date TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 09.12.2022 DelfinGroup DGR1R Extraordinary General RIG Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10.12.2022 Mainor Ülemiste Coupon payment date TLN MAYB047526FA For more information please visit full investor calendar: https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.