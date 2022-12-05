Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 05.12.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 678 internationalen Medien
Sofort handeln! Diese Perle wird Ihr Depot-Turbo! Aktie explodiert bereits
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
05.12.2022 | 08:05
47 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 49/2022

Vilnius, Lithuania, 2022-12-05 08:00 CET --
PERIOD        COMPANY TICKER       EVENT          MARKET
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    01.11.2022 - Lietuvos Respublikos    Government securities  VLN  
     31.01.2023  Vyriausybe         auction            
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    28.11.2022 - PRFoods PRFB062525A    Buyback         TLN  
     26.09.2023                              
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
     05.12.2022 Tallink Grupp TAL1T    Sales figures      TLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    05.12.2022 - Enefit Green EGR1T     Sales figures      TLN  
     09.12.2022                              
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
     05.12.2022 PRFoods PRF1T       Annual General Meeting  TLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
     05.12.2022 AUGA group AUG1L      Investors event     VLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
     06.12.2022 SAF Tehnika SAF1R     Annual General Meeting  RIG  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
     07.12.2022 ELMO Rent ELMO       Sales figures      TLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
     07.12.2022 Arco Vara ARC1T      Dividend ex-date     TLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
     08.12.2022 Arco Vara ARC1T      Dividend record date   TLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
     09.12.2022 DelfinGroup DGR1R     Extraordinary General  RIG  
                         Meeting            
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
     10.12.2022 Mainor Ülemiste      Coupon payment date   TLN  
            MAYB047526FA                       



For more information please visit full investor calendar:
https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar 



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+370 525 31459 (Vilnius)
+371 672 12431 (Riga)
+372 640 8800 (Tallinn)
https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.