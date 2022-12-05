Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 49/2022

Vilnius, Lithuania, 2022-12-05 08:00 CET -- PERIOD COMPANY TICKER EVENT MARKET -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.11.2022 - Lietuvos Respublikos Government securities VLN 31.01.2023 Vyriausybe auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.11.2022 - PRFoods PRFB062525A Buyback TLN 26.09.2023 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 05.12.2022 Tallink Grupp TAL1T Sales figures TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 05.12.2022 - Enefit Green EGR1T Sales figures TLN 09.12.2022 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 05.12.2022 PRFoods PRF1T Annual General Meeting TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 05.12.2022 AUGA group AUG1L Investors event VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 06.12.2022 SAF Tehnika SAF1R Annual General Meeting RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 07.12.2022 ELMO Rent ELMO Sales figures TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 07.12.2022 Arco Vara ARC1T Dividend ex-date TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 08.12.2022 Arco Vara ARC1T Dividend record date TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 09.12.2022 DelfinGroup DGR1R Extraordinary General RIG Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10.12.2022 Mainor Ülemiste Coupon payment date TLN MAYB047526FA For more information please visit full investor calendar: https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de