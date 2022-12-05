Enento Group Oyj: IT incident affecting some of Enento's services in Sweden

ENENTO GROUP PLC, INVESTOR NEWS ON 5 DECEMBER 2022 AT 9.00 A.M. EET

IT incidentaffecting some of Enento's services in Sweden

On November 2, 2022, Enento was informed by one of its IT vendors in Sweden, that they were subject to a security related incident. The vendor chose to shut down all network traffic to their operating environments as a precaution, which caused some of Enento's services to be unavailable for customers. There are no indications that any of Enento's systems have been directly targeted in the incident.

For the moment, there is no estimation on when to expect the incident to be solved, but all efforts are being made to ensure the continuity of Enento's business and to keep any impact on Enento's customers to a minimum.

Enento takes the security incidents extremely seriously and apologizes for the inconvenience it may cause our stakeholders.

Enento Group is a Nordic knowledge company powering society with intelligence since 1905. We collect and transform data into intelligence and knowledge used in interactions between people, businesses and societies.?Our digital services, data and information empower companies and consumers in their daily digital decision processes, as well as financial processes and sales and marketing processes. Approximately 449 people (FTE) are working for Enento Group in Finland, Norway, Sweden and Denmark. The Group's net sales for 2021 was 163.5 MEUR. Enento Group is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki with the trading code ENENTO.