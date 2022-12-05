Opening of 3 specialised clinics for a total of 250 beds and outpatient capacity of c.2,000 per month

Projects of restructuring and relocalisation of clinics in the Paris, Toulouse and Auvergne areas, offering care in coordination with the local hospitals

A wide range of specialisations including geriatrics, cardiology, oncology and neurovascular care

New ambulatory solutions to meet the growing needs of the communities

Continuation of the modernisation of Korian's French network with 49 clinics built or restructured since 2016, representing about 48% of the network

Korian (Paris:KORI), the leading European care services group for elderly and fragile people, pursues the development of its healthcare services with the openings of 3 Inicea clinics in France: a 100-bed clinic in the Paris area (Le-Perreux-sur-Marne), a 80-bed clinic in Blagnac (Toulouse area, Occitanie) and a 70-bed clinic in Le Puy-en-Velay (Auvergne).

After the inauguration of Livry-Gargan clinic in October 2022, the finalisation of these 3 projects increases to 49 the number of clinics built or restructured in France since 2016, representing 48% of the French network.

These three new clinics are emblematic of Korian's network transformation:

Wide range of care specialities adapted to local needs (geriatrics, oncology, cardiology,…)

Cooperation with local public hospitals to ensure fluid care pathways and care solutions adapted to the community needs

Focus on outpatient services to allow patients to stay at home when possible

State-of-the-art equipment ensuring the highest quality of services, with therapeutic innovations such as virtual reality headsets, immersive screens and physiological simulators

Renovation and transformation of existing clinics to better serve the evolving and growing needs of the population

Through its 113 clinics and healthcare centres in France, Korian network, under the Inicea brand, provides specialised post-acute and mental health care to meet fast growing needs. In France, 46% of elderly people are suffering from at least two chronic diseases and the number people aged 65 years+ is expected to rise by 20% by 2030.

Across Europe, through its activities in France, Italy and Spain, Korian holds leading positions in the healthcare market as the third largest mental health operator in Europe and the 2nd largest post-acute operator. Korian will operate 235 clinics with more than 12,500 beds and a capacity of more than 100,000 outpatient sessions per month.

About Korian

Korian, the leading European care services group for elderly and fragile people. www.korian.com

Korian has been listed on Euronext Paris Section A since November 2006 and is included in the following indices: SBF 120, CAC Health Care, CAC Mid 60, CAC Mid Small and MSCI Global Small Cap

Euronext ticker: KORI ISIN: FR0010386334 Reuters: KORI.PA Bloomberg: KORI.FP

