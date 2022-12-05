

VEVEY (dpa-AFX) - Nestle Purina PetCare Co. has recalled a limited amount of certain prescription wet dog food citing labeling error, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said.



The recall involves Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Diets EN Gastroenteric Low Fat or PPVD EN Low Fat wet dog food that comes in 13.4 oz cans.



The affected product's UPC Code is 38100 17599, Best by date is SEPT2024 and Production Code is 22581159 L4TR6.



The affected product was available by prescription only and distributed through veterinary clinics and other retailers with the ability to validate a prescription.



For a brief period on September 15, cans of a different complete and balanced adult dog food, Purina ONE True Instinct Tender Cuts In Gravy With Real Turkey & Venison wet dog food, were labeled as PPVD EN Low Fat in one of the company's factories.



The mislabeled product contains chunks in gravy, while the correct product looks more like a paste consistency.



According to the agency, the mislabeled diet is safe to feed, but it is not the intended formula for dogs requiring a prescription PPVD EN Low Fat diet. Those dogs may have sensitivities to traditional diets or difficulty digesting fat.



The recall was initiated after the firm was contacted by several pet owners noting that the texture of food in their PPVD EN Low Fat cans was not the same as previous meals.



However, the company has not received any reports to date of illness or injury to dogs fed this mislabeled product.



Pet owners are urged to discard any of the affected product and the company will replace it as quickly as possible.



