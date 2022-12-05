

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - TR Property Investment Trust (TRY.L) Monday reported a loss from operations before tax of 517.6 million pounds for the first half of the year, compared with income of 209.01 million pounds in the same period a year ago, particularly on loss on investments held.



The company had a total comprehensive loss of 520.02 million pounds or 163.86p per share compared with profit of 207.45 million pounds or 65.37p per share last year.



Total loss for the six-month period was 510.8 million pounds compared with income of 225.31 million pounds a year ago, due to loss on investments held at fair value.



The company had loss on investments held at fair value in the latest half-month period of 616.05 million pounds, compared with gain of 195.78 million pounds a year ago.



Net asset value per share was 319.37p as on September 30, 2022 compared with 492.43p per share as on March 31, 2022.



Looking forward, commented David Watson, company's Chairman, 'Although we anticipate that income for the full year will be considerably ahead of last year, we do not expect the growth in earnings seen in the first half to be repeated in the second half. This is partly due to the fact that our income is skewed to the first half whilst most expenses accrue evenly through the year.'



