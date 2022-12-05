Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: THE SHARES OF SAVOSOLAR PLC REMOVED FROM OBSERVATION

EXCHANGE NOTICE 5 DECEMBER 2022 SHARES THE SHARES OF SAVOSOLAR PLC REMOVED FROM OBSERVATION The shares of Savosolar Plc were given observation status on 29 August 2022 on the basis of the Nasdaq First North Growth Market - Rulebook (rule 6.3.1 article (f)). Savosolar Plc disclosed on 30 November at 13.15 EET that Savosolar Plc and VG-Shipping Ltd have executed the share exchange relating to shares in Meriaura Ltd. The grounds for the shares having observation status no longer exist. The purpose of giving a security observation status is to alert the market to special facts and circumstances or actions pertaining to the subject issuer or security. Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260