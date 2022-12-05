SND has announced plans to build a new factory in Gwangju, South Korea. It will also produce panels with an unspecified tandem technology. It plans to open the factory in 2025.SDN, a South Korean supplier of PV modules and marine propulsion systems, has revealed that it will build a new solar module factory in Gwangju, South Korea. It said the new manufacturing facility will have an annual capacity of 1 GW. It will produce solar panels based on tunnel oxide passivated contacts (TOPCon) technology, as well as modules featuring an unspecified tandem technology. It said it will build the factory ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...