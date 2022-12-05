Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 05.12.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 678 internationalen Medien
Vor Ver-10-fachung? Jetzt schon in den Lithium-Star 2023 investieren?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JJ96 ISIN: SE0011166974 Ticker-Symbol: WILC 
Frankfurt
05.12.22
08:07 Uhr
8,018 Euro
+0,070
+0,88 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FABEGE AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FABEGE AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,2548,49410:01
GlobeNewswire
05.12.2022 | 09:41
74 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of bond loans issued by Fabege AB on STO Sustainable Commercial Paper (507/22)

Nasdaq Stockholm decides to officially list 2 bond loans issued by Fabege AB
with effect from 2022-12-06. Last day of trading is set to 2023-03-06,
2023-04-05. The instruments will be listed on STO Sustainable Commercial Paper. 

Please find instrument identifiers in the attached document.

Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 7280

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1106034
FABEGE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.