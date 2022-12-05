DJ Lyxor MSCI World Health Care TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s)
Lyxor MSCI World Health Care TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) (HLTW LN) Lyxor MSCI World Health Care TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 05-Dec-2022 / 09:17 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor MSCI World Health Care TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD)
DEALING DATE: 02-Dec-2022
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 482.7407
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 279198
CODE: HLTW LN
ISIN: LU0533033311
-------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN: LU0533033311 Category Code: NAV TIDM: HLTW LN Sequence No.: 206061 EQS News ID: 1504679 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1504679&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
December 05, 2022 03:17 ET (08:17 GMT)