DJ Lyxor Dow Jones Industrial Average UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Dow Jones Industrial Average UCITS ETF - Dist (DJEU LN) Lyxor Dow Jones Industrial Average UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 05-Dec-2022 / 09:18 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

FUND: Lyxor Dow Jones Industrial Average UCITS ETF - Dist

DEALING DATE: 02-Dec-2022

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 330.9331

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 885129

CODE: DJEU LN

ISIN: FR0007056841

