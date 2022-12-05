DJ Amundi Prime Global Govies UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Prime Global Govies UCITS ETF DR (D) (PRIG LN) Amundi Prime Global Govies UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s) 05-Dec-2022

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi Prime Global Govies UCITS ETF DR (D)

DEALING DATE: 02-Dec-2022

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 18.4041

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1352060

CODE: PRIG LN

ISIN: LU1931975236

ISIN: LU1931975236

December 05, 2022 03:19 ET (08:19 GMT)