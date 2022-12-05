DJ Amundi Index MSCI Japan UCITS ETF DR - JPY (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Index MSCI Japan UCITS ETF DR - JPY (C) (CJ1U LN) Amundi Index MSCI Japan UCITS ETF DR - JPY (C): Net Asset Value(s) 05-Dec-2022 / 09:20 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi Index MSCI Japan UCITS ETF DR - JPY (C)

DEALING DATE: 02-Dec-2022

NAV PER SHARE: JPY: 30824.4203

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 69718

CODE: CJ1U LN

ISIN: LU1602144815

----------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU1602144815 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CJ1U LN Sequence No.: 206012 EQS News ID: 1504581 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1504581&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 05, 2022 03:20 ET (08:20 GMT)