Amundi Index MSCI Europe UCITS ETF DR (C) (CEU2 LN) Amundi Index MSCI Europe UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 05-Dec-2022 / 09:21 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Amundi Index MSCI Europe UCITS ETF DR (C)
DEALING DATE: 02-Dec-2022
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 76.6876
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 19113841
CODE: CEU2 LN
ISIN: LU1437015735
