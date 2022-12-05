DJ Lyxor MSCI EM Asia UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)
Lyxor MSCI EM Asia UCITS ETF - Acc (LCAS LN) Lyxor MSCI EM Asia UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 05-Dec-2022 / 09:29 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor MSCI EM Asia UCITS ETF - Acc
DEALING DATE: 02-Dec-2022
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 9.761
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 16177314
CODE: LCAS LN
ISIN: LU1781541849
