

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks fell on Monday as investors awaited retail sales, the Sentix investor sentiment index and a slew of Services PMI reports from eurozone for directional cues.



The benchmark DAX dropped 50 points, or 0.4 percent, to 14,479 after rising 0.3 percent on Friday.



The euro hit a fresh six-month high against the dollar on concerns about a widening policy gap between the U.S. and Europe.



While the Federal Reserve is on track to raise interest rates by 50 bps at its next meeting this month, recent ECB comments suggest that the debate on a 50 bps or 75 bps move in December isn't decided yet.



Among the prominent decliners. Kitchen appliance manufacturer Rational AG slumped 5.5 percent.



