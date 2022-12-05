Infosys Expands Footprint in Nordics by Establishing a new Proximity Center in Gothenburg, Sweden

The expansion exemplifies Infosys' commitment through continued investments in the Nordics to help clients in the region accelerate their digital transformation

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced a new proximity center in Sweden. With this investment, Infosys aims to enhance its localization strategy in the Nordics by bringing next-generation digital offerings to its clients in the region, as they navigate the next stage in their digital journeys.





Over the past two decades, Infosys has been steadily growing its footprint across the Nordics. The new center represents another step to strengthening the strategic presence in Gothenburg, a major city on the west coast of Sweden and an emerging automotive, digital tech and green innovation hub in Europe.

Axel Josefson, Chairman City Executive Board, Gothenburg said, "We are delighted that Infosys has chosen the city of Gothenburg for its new proximity center. The center will bring next generational digital technologies and skills to the city and Nordic region. Infosys' venture will significantly contribute to strengthening the internationally renowned technology cluster we have here at Lindholmen Science Park."

Robin Sukhia, Secretary General and President, Sweden-India Business Council, said, "We are very glad to see our member Infosys expanding in Sweden. Opening an office in Gothenburg shows their commitment not only to the large local industry Gothenburg offers, but also to the Swedish market and their clients. We are happy to support Infosys in their continuing journey in Sweden."

Jasmeet Singh, Executive Vice President and Global Head of Manufacturing, Infosys, said, "We are thrilled to fortify our presence in the Nordics with the new center in Gothenburg, Sweden. With this latest milestone, Infosys is well poised to work ever more closely with our clients based out of the region and build next-gen solutions in areas like digital manufacturing, connected products, and online customer experience. We are confident that by leveraging the unparalleled combination of local talent and world class technologies like cloud, IoT, software engineering and Artificial Intelligence (AI), Infosys can empower clients across the Nordics to be future ready."

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. Over 300,000 of our people work to amplify human potential and create the next opportunity for people, businesses and communities. With over four decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer clients, in more than 50 countries, as they navigate their digital transformation powered by the cloud. We enable them with an AI-powered core, empower the business with agile digital at scale and drive continuous improvement with always-on learning through the transfer of digital skills, expertise, and ideas from our innovation ecosystem. We are deeply committed to being a well-governed, environmentally sustainable organization where diverse talent thrives in an inclusive workplace.

