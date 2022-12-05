COMMERZBANK AG - Post-stabilisation Commerzbank GBP 350m T2 2033

Post-stabilisation notice

December 5, 2022

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft

GBP T2 resettable benchmark Notes due 2033

Post-Stabilisation Notice

Commerzbank (contact: Daniela Olt-Farrelly, Tel: +49 69 13620) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer: Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Guarantor (if any): none ISIN: XS2560994381 Aggregate nominal amount: GBP 350,000,000 Description: 8.625% resettable Notes due 28 February 2033 Stabilisation Coordinator:

Stabilisation Managers: Commerzbank

Barclays

Goldman

HSBC

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.