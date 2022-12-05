COMMERZBANK AG - Post-stabilisation Commerzbank GBP 350m T2 2033
London, December 5
Post-stabilisation notice
December 5, 2022
Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.
Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft
GBP T2 resettable benchmark Notes due 2033
Commerzbank (contact: Daniela Olt-Farrelly, Tel: +49 69 13620) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.
|Issuer:
|Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft
|Guarantor (if any):
|none
|ISIN:
|XS2560994381
|Aggregate nominal amount:
|GBP 350,000,000
|Description:
|8.625% resettable Notes due 28 February 2033
|Stabilisation Coordinator:
Stabilisation Managers:
|Commerzbank
Barclays
Goldman
HSBC
This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.
