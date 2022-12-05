Regulatory News:

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221205005282/en/

Jérôme Lacombe (Photo: Business Wire)

Société Foncière Lyonnaise (SFL) (Paris:FLY) has appointed Jérôme Lacombe as Deputy Managing Director and Chief Resources Officer, effective as of today. Mr Lacombe will report to Dimitri Boulte, Chief Executive Officer, and will actively contribute to SFL's continued development by supervising the Finance, Information Systems, General Secretary, Human Resources and Communications functions. He will also be responsible for shaping the Company's ESG strategy and will sit on SFL's Executive and Management Committees.

Jérôme Lacombe is a graduate of Université Paris Dauphine. He holds an MBA from ESADE in Barcelona and has recently completed a University of Oxford course on sustainable finance and climate-related financial risk.

Dimitri Boulte commented: "Jérôme has acquired a wealth of experience within leading companies such as CBRE Investment Management and ING Real Estate, where his duties have included managing international teams. His arrival will strengthen the way our teams work together, help us pursue the best practices in the industry and play an active role in the Group's growth.

Jérôme Lacombe commented: "I would like to thank Dimitri Boulte for placing his trust in me. I am excited to join SFL whose teams are deeply engaged in ESG where I look forward to contributing to the development of one of the sector's leading players."

About SFL

Leader in the prime segment of the Parisian commercial real estate market, Société Foncière Lyonnaise stands out for the quality of its property portfolio, which is valued at €8.4 billion and is focused on the Central Business District of Paris (cloud.paris, Biome, Edouard VII, Washington Plaza, etc.) and for the quality of its client portfolio, which is composed of prestigious companies in the consulting, media, digital, luxury, finance and insurance sectors. As France's oldest property company, SFL demonstrates year after year an unwavering commitment to its strategy focused on creating a high value in use for users and, ultimately, substantial appraisal values for its properties.

Stock market: Euronext Paris Compartment A Euronext Paris ISIN FR0000033409 Bloomberg: FLY FP Reuters: FLYP PA

S&P rating: BBB+ stable outlook

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221205005282/en/

Contacts:

SFL Thomas Fareng T +33 (0)1 42 97 27 00 t.fareng@fonciere-lyonnaise.com

www.fonciere-lyonnaise.com