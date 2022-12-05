The "Austria Construction Industry Databook Series Market Size Forecast by Value and Volume (area and units) across 40+ Market Segments in Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Institutional, Infrastructure Construction and City Level Construction by Value, Q4 2022 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
According to the publisher, construction industry in Austria is expected to grow by 4.7% to reach EUR 27,289 million in 2022.
Despite near-term challenges in certain construction sectors, medium to long term growth story in Austria remains intact. The construction industry in Austria is expected to grow steadily over the next four quarters. The growth momentum is expected to continue over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 3.9% during 2022-2026. The construction output in the country is expected to reach EUR 31,764.9 million by 2026.
Scope
Market Data and Insights: This report provides market size and forecast across 40+ construction segments for a period of 10 years from 2016-2025 in Austria. KPIs covered include the following:
- Market size by value
- Market size by volume of construction
- Number of units
Austria Top Cities Construction Data
Austria Residential Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by
- Housing type (multi family, single family)
- Key cities (Tier 1, Tier 2, Tier 3 segmentation)
- Price point/income level (luxury, mid-tier, affordable)
- Construction stage (new construction, re-development maintenance)
Austria Residential Green Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by
- Green building by Housing type (multi family, single family)
- Green building by Key cities (Tier 1, Tier 2, Tier 3 segmentation)
- Green building by Price point/income level (luxury, mid-tier, affordable)
Austria Commercial Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by
- Office (further broken down by Grade A, Grade B, and Grade C)
- Retail (further broken down by Grade A, Grade B, and Grade C)
- Hospitality (further broken down by Grade A, Grade B, and Grade C)
- Restaurant (further broken down by Grade A, Grade B, and Grade C)
- Entertainment
- Sports facility
- Construction stage (new construction, re-development maintenance)
Austria Commercial Green Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by
- Office green building construction
- Retail green building construction
- Hospitality green building construction
- Restaurant green building construction
- Entertainment green building construction
- Sports facility green building construction
- Other commercial green building construction
Austria Industrial Green Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size forecast in value and volume (area and units)
Austria Institutional Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by
- Healthcare construction
- Educational construction
- Public sector
- Construction stage (new construction, re-development maintenance)
Austria Institutional Green Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by
- Healthcare green building construction
- Educational green building construction
Austria Infrastructure Construction Sectors: 10- year market size forecast in value terms by
- Marine and inland water infrastructure
- Utility system construction (oil and gas infrastructure, communication infrastructure, power infrastructure, water and sewer infrastructure)
- Transportation infrastructure (highway, street and bridge construction, railway construction, airport construction, and tunnel construction)
- Construction stage (new construction, re-development maintenance)
Austria Green Infrastructure Construction: 10- year market size forecast in value terms
Reasons to buy
- In-depth Understanding of Construction Market Dynamics: Understand market opportunity, industry dynamics, key trends and drivers across 40+ market segments and sub-segments of building and infrastructure construction industry in Austria.
- Top Ten Cities Construction Value Data
- Volume and Value Data: Get detailed understanding of the market both from value and volume (both by activity and units) perspective for historical as well as forecast period
- Develop Market Specific Strategies: Identify growth segments and target specific opportunities to formulate your strategy; assess market specific key trends, drivers and risks in construction industry.
- City Level Insights: Get city level trend analyses by tier-1, tier-2, and tier-3 cities.
