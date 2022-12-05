Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Readly International AB (publ) ges observationsstatus / Readly International AB (publ) receives observation status (178/22)

Idag, den 5 december 2022, offentliggjorde Tidnings AB Marieberg, ett dotterbolag till Bonnier News Group AB, ett offentligt uppköpserbjudande till aktieägarna i Readly International AB (publ). Enligt regelverket för Nasdaq Stockholm kan ett bolag ges observationsstatus om bolaget är föremål för ett offentligt uppköpserbjudande. Med hänvisning till ovanstående beslutar Nasdaq Stockholm AB att aktierna i Readly International AB (publ) (READ, ISIN-kod SE0014855292, orderboks-ID 203369) ska ges observationsstatus. Today, December 5, 2022, Tidnings AB Marieberg, a subsidiary of Bonnier News Group AB, disclosed a public takeover offer to the shareholders in Readly International AB (publ). The rules of Nasdaq Stockholm state that a listed company may be given observation status if the company is subject to a public takeover offer. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares in Readly International AB (publ) (READ, ISIN code SE0014855292, order book ID 203369) shall be given observation status. För eventuella frågor om detta börsmeddelande vänligen kontakta Enforcement & Investigations på telefon 08-405 70 50. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50. Nasdaq Stockholm AB