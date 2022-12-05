Anzeige
Montag, 05.12.2022
Vor Ver-10-fachung? Jetzt schon in den Lithium-Star 2023 investieren?
WKN: A2QEQU ISIN: SE0014855292 Ticker-Symbol: 5GS1 
Tradegate
05.12.22
13:06 Uhr
1,072 Euro
+0,380
+54,80 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
05.12.2022 | 11:53
107 Leser
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Readly International AB (publ) ges observationsstatus / Readly International AB (publ) receives observation status (178/22)

Idag, den 5 december 2022, offentliggjorde Tidnings AB Marieberg, ett
dotterbolag till Bonnier News Group AB, ett offentligt uppköpserbjudande till
aktieägarna i Readly International AB (publ). 

Enligt regelverket för Nasdaq Stockholm kan ett bolag ges observationsstatus om
bolaget är föremål för ett offentligt uppköpserbjudande. 

Med hänvisning till ovanstående beslutar Nasdaq Stockholm AB att aktierna i
Readly International AB (publ) (READ, ISIN-kod SE0014855292, orderboks-ID
203369) ska ges observationsstatus. 

Today, December 5, 2022, Tidnings AB Marieberg, a subsidiary of Bonnier News
Group AB, disclosed a public takeover offer to the shareholders in Readly
International AB (publ). 

The rules of Nasdaq Stockholm state that a listed company may be given
observation status if the company is subject to a public takeover offer. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares in
Readly International AB (publ) (READ, ISIN code SE0014855292, order book ID
203369) shall be given observation status. 

För eventuella frågor om detta börsmeddelande vänligen kontakta Enforcement &
Investigations på telefon 08-405 70 50. 

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact
Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50. 



Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
