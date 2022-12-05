Netcracker Discusses How a New IT Approach Can Maximize Automation and Agility of Fiber Access for Business Growth

Netcracker Technology announced today that it is a Gold Sponsor of Connected Germany 2022 on December 6-7 in Mainz, Germany. The two-day event will focus on Germany's rapidly changing digital infrastructure landscape, the deployment and growth of FTTH networks within Germany and the country's transition into a more digital society.

Netcracker will showcase its recently launched Netcracker Fiber Cloud Solution, an open and automated IT solution that can bring significant improvements to operational efficiency and agility. During the event's Smart Germany Track which will provide insight into the ways connectivity is transforming cities and urban spaces, spurring growth throughout Germany Netcracker will also discuss how to best maximize automation to quickly grow the fiber business.

How to Maximize Automation of the Fiber Business for Agility and Growth

Tuesday, Dec. 6 12:00 CET

Stefan Gruendel, Director, Business Technology Solutions, Netcracker Technology

