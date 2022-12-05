Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of unit rights and paid subscription units of Plexian AB (635/22)

With effect from December 09, 2022, the unit rights in Plexian AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including December 20, 2022. Instrument: Unit rights Short name: PLEX UR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0019173741 Order book ID: 277526 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from December 09, 2022, the paid subscription units in Plexian AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription units Short name: PLEX BTU Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0019173758 Order book ID: 277527 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com