Montag, 05.12.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 678 internationalen Medien
WKN: A2QR3E ISIN: SE0015659941 Ticker-Symbol: 53C 
GlobeNewswire
05.12.2022 | 12:05
106 Leser
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of unit rights and paid subscription units of Plexian AB (635/22)

With effect from December 09, 2022, the unit rights in Plexian AB will be
traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and
including December 20, 2022. 

Instrument:   Unit rights               
Short name:   PLEX UR                 
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0019173741              
Order book ID:  277526                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        



With effect from December 09, 2022, the paid subscription units in Plexian AB
will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until
further notice. 

Instrument:   Paid subscription units         
Short name:   PLEX BTU                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0019173758              
Order book ID:  277527                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
