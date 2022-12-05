DJ Fix Price Group PLC: Notification of PDMR transaction

Fix Price Group PLC (FIXP) Fix Price Group PLC: Notification of PDMR transaction 05-Dec-2022 / 13:35 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Luncor Overseas S.A. 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Notification concerns a PCA with Artem Khachatryan (member of the Board) b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform , auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Fix Price Group PLC b) LEI 549300EXJV1RPGZNH608 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Ordinary Shares Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument a) Identification code N/A Acquisition by Luncor Overseas S.A. ("Luncor") from Sergey Lomakin of 50% of Eristelon Holdings Limited ("Eristelon"), as a result of which Luncor became a 100% owner of Eristelon and an indirect owner of 1,373,600 b) Nature of the transaction ordinary shares in the issuer (previously, Luncor owned 50% of Eristelon and was an indirect owner of 686,800 ordinary shares in the issuer) Price Volume 0.00 686800 c) Price(s) and volume(s) Aggregated information 0.00 d) Aggregated volume 686800 Price 0.00 e) Date of the transaction 2022-12-02 f) Place of the transaction Privately negotiated transaction g) Currency RUB - Russian Ruble

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: US33835G2057 Category Code: DSH TIDM: FIXP LEI Code: 549300EXJV1RPGZNH608 Sequence No.: 206237 EQS News ID: 1505115 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1505115&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 05, 2022 05:36 ET (10:36 GMT)