Montag, 05.12.2022
Vor Ver-10-fachung? Jetzt schon in den Lithium-Star 2023 investieren?
WKN: A2QQ50 ISIN: US33835G2057 
Frankfurt
01.03.22
20:00 Uhr
0,500 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
RUSSLAND
Dow Jones News
05.12.2022 | 12:07
Fix Price Group PLC: Notification of PDMR transaction

Fix Price Group PLC (FIXP) Fix Price Group PLC: Notification of PDMR transaction 05-Dec-2022 / 13:35 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 

1.      Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
a)      Name                            Luncor Overseas S.A. 
2.      Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status                       Notification concerns a PCA with Artem 
                                     Khachatryan (member of the Board) 
b)      Initial notification/Amendment               Initial Notification 
3.      Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform , auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name                            Fix Price Group PLC 
b)      LEI                             549300EXJV1RPGZNH608 
4.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
                                     Ordinary Shares 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 
 
a) 
 
       Identification code 
                                     N/A 
                                     Acquisition by Luncor Overseas S.A. 
                                     ("Luncor") from Sergey Lomakin of 
                                     50% of Eristelon Holdings Limited 
                                     ("Eristelon"), as a result of which Luncor 
                                     became a 100% owner of Eristelon and an 
                                     indirect owner of 1,373,600 
b)      Nature of the transaction 
                                     ordinary shares in the issuer (previously, 
                                     Luncor owned 50% of Eristelon 
                                     and was an indirect owner of 686,800 ordinary 
                                     shares in the issuer) 
 
 
                                     Price         Volume 
                                     0.00         686800 
 
 
 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
 
 
 
 
 
       Aggregated information 
                                     0.00 
 
d) 
       Aggregated volume                      686800 
       Price                            0.00 
e)      Date of the transaction                   2022-12-02 
f)      Place of the transaction                  Privately negotiated transaction 
g)      Currency                          RUB - Russian Ruble

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     US33835G2057 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:     FIXP 
LEI Code:   549300EXJV1RPGZNH608 
Sequence No.: 206237 
EQS News ID:  1505115 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1505115&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 05, 2022 05:36 ET (10:36 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
