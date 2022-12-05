Molecure Announces Details for Virtual R&D Day Webcast to be held on Wednesday 7th December 2022

WARSAW, Poland, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Molecure S.A. ("Molecure": WSE: MOC) a clinical stage biotechnology company using its world leading medicinal chemistry capabilities to discover first-in-class small molecule drug candidates that directly modulate unexplored protein and RNA targets to treat multiple incurable diseases, announces agenda topics and participating key opinion leaders for its virtual R&D Day.

The webcast event will be hosted by Molecure on the 7thDecember 2022 at 13.30 - 16.30 CET / 12.30 - 15.30 BST/ 7.30 - 10.30 ET.

The meeting is available here:

https://us06web.zoom.us/j/84261604213?pwd=QTlVZytQTWFUd3Y1N080R2hwWGZydz09

The presentations by Key Opinion Leaders and Molecure management will showcase the scientific insights and clear clinical needs that underpin Molecure's pipeline programs.

Agenda topics:

13.30-15.30

Molecure's Vision, Strategy and Pipeline

OATD-01, Molecure's first in class chitinase inhibitor:

Clinical evaluation in sarcoidosis and potential patient impact (Prof. Krenke)



Landscape and therapy opportunity in sarcoidosis



Clinical development plan



Other opportunities in interstitial lung disease

OATD-02, Molecure's novel dual arginase inhibitor:

Pre-clinical activity in a broad range of cancers



State of oncology in Poland (Prof. Szczylik)

Clinical development plan

15.30-15.40 Break

15.40-16.30

Early-stage pipeline

Deubiquitinating enzymes (DUBs) program including USP7 in oncology



YKL40 in oncology



University of Michigan collaboration in fibrosis

mRNA platform

Key Opinion Leader Presenters:

Prof. Rafal Krenke , Pulmonologist, Head of Department of Internal Medicine, Pulmonary Diseases & Allergy, Medical University of Warsaw

, Pulmonologist, Head of Department of Internal Medicine, Pulmonary Diseases & Allergy, Medical University of Prof. Cezary Szczylik, Oncologist, Head of the Department of Clinical Oncology and Chemotherapy Europejskie Centrum Zdrowia (European Health Center) Otwock

Molecure S.A. Presenters:

Dr Marcin Szumowski - CEO, President of the Board

- CEO, President of the Board Dr Zbigniew Zaslona - VP Research Biology, Member of the Board

- VP Research Biology, Member of the Board Dr Samson Fung - Chief Medical Officer

- Chief Medical Officer Dr Nicolas Beuzen - Director of Business Development and Licensing

For further information, please contact:

Molecure S.A. (PR & IR)

Marta Borkowska

Email: m.borkowska@molecure.com

+(48) 728 728 143

MEDiSTRAVA Consulting (Financial PR)

Frazer Hall, David Dible, Sandi Greenwood, Eleanor Perkin

molecure@medistrava.com

+44 (0)203 928 6900

About Molecure

Molecure is a clinical stage biotechnology company that uses its world leading medicinal chemistry and biology capabilities to discover and develop first-in-class small molecule drug candidates that directly modulate the function of underexplored protein and RNA targets to treat multiple incurable diseases.

Molecure has generated a diverse pipeline of eight distinct programs with the support of leading academic life science institutions globally, including Yale University, Rutgers University, the Flemish Institute for Biotechnology (VIB) in Ghent, the University of Michigan and the International Institute of Molecular and Cell Biology in Warsaw (IIMCB).

Molecure's most advanced in-house drug candidate is OATD-01, a first-in-class dual chitinase inhibitor for the treatment of interstitial lung diseases, such as sarcoidosis and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, that is Phase II ready. A Phase II trial in patients with sarcoidosis is expected to start in 2023.

Our second proprietary candidate is OATD-02, an oral, potent and selective first-in-class, dual arginase inhibitor (ARG1 and ARG2) for the treatment of cancer.

Molecure's headquarters and laboratories are located in Warsaw, Poland with an additional laboratory facility in Lódz. The company is listed on the Warsaw Stock Exchange (ticker: MOC).

For more information, please visit www.molecure.com

View original content: