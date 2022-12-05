Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market to be Worth $353.0 Billion by 2030: Million Insights

FELTON, Calif., Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global active pharmaceutical ingredients market was valued at USD 209.7 billion and is projected to grow by USD 353 billion at a CAGR of 6% by 2030. Several driving factors for the market that contribute to its constant growth mainly include advancements in the manufacturing of active pharmaceutical ingredients, expansion of the biopharmaceutical sector, and growth in the geriatric population.

Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:

Due to significant market players in and around the region, North America is home to the largest API market.

is home to the largest API market. India has newly gained positive attention owing to the presence of raw materials, a wide distribution network, a large workforce, and government subsidies owing to the 'Make in India ' program.

has newly gained positive attention owing to the presence of raw materials, a wide distribution network, a large workforce, and government subsidies owing to the 'Make in ' program. The 2021 market was dominated by the synthetic API segment registering the highest revenue share of 72.6%.

Mar & Co., Inc., in November 2021 announced the acquisition of Acceleron Pharma which would help expand their cardiovascular portfolio and pipeline.

Read 191 page full market research report for more Insights, "Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type Of Synthesis, By Type Of Manufacturer, By Type, By Application, By Region And Segment Forecasts From 2022 To 2030", published by Million Insights.

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market Growth & Trends

With various advancements of biotechnological and pharmaceutical companies in therapeutic drugs, the API market is expected to witness positive global growth. The initiative to produce organ-on-a-chip models for developing predictive tissue models to test drug safety is considered a simulator for API's market expansion. To address the medical needs, several companies are now collaborating to develop much-needed novel treatments to enhance their supply chain.

The growing occurrence of lifestyle-based and chronic conditions like cardiovascular diseases is encouraging the API demand. Various other factors include the prevalence of chronic diseases, increased drug R&D, expansion of generics, and rising biopharmaceutical consumption. Additionally, the COVID-19 pandemic had a positive impact on the active pharmaceutical ingredients market. The key market players and several countries demanded and produced a sizeable amount of components for the treatment of COVID-19.

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market Segmentation

Million Insights has segmented the global active pharmaceutical ingredients market based on the type of synthesis, type of manufacturer, type, application, type of drug and region:

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market - Type of Synthesis Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

Biotech

Biotech APIs Market, By Type (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)



Generic APIs





Innovative APIs



Biotech APIs Market, By Product (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)



Monoclonal Antibodies





Hormones





Cytokines





Recombinant Proteins





Therapeutic Enzymes





Vaccines





Blood Factors

Synthetic

Synthetic APIs Market, By Type (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)



Generic APIs





Innovative APIs

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market - Type of Manufacturer Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

Captive APIs

Merchant APIs

Merchant APIs Market, By Type (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)



Generic APIs





Innovative APIs



Merchant APIs Market, By Type of Synthesis (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)



Biotech





Synthetic

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market - Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

Generic APIs

Innovative APIs

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market - Type of Drug (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

Prescription Drugs

Over-the-counter Drugs

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market - Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

Cardiovascular Diseases

Oncology

CNS and Neurology

Orthopedic

Endocrinology

Pulmonology

Gastroenterology

Nephrology

Ophthalmology

Others

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

U.K.



Germany



France



Italy



Spain



Russia



Hungary

Asia Pacific

Japan



China



India



South Korea



Australia

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina

Middle East & Africa

& South Africa



UAE



Saudi Arabia



Egypt



Israel

List of Key Players of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market

Merck & Co., Inc.

AbbVie, Inc.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Cipla, Inc.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Albemarle Corporation

Viatris Inc.

Aurobindo Pharma

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd

Read the Latest Press Releases by Million Insights:

Quality Management Software Market - The global quality management software market size was valued at USD 8.72 billion in the year 2021 and is projected to surpass USD 20.66 billion in value by 2030 exhibiting a CAGR of 10.4% during the period of study. With the presence of many enterprises- small, medium, and large across the globe and the complexity in their operations, there has been a rise in the need for an effective management system that helps the business grow along with meeting customer expectations at the same time.





- The global quality management software market size was valued at in the year 2021 and is projected to surpass in value by 2030 exhibiting a CAGR of 10.4% during the period of study. With the presence of many enterprises- small, medium, and large across the globe and the complexity in their operations, there has been a rise in the need for an effective management system that helps the business grow along with meeting customer expectations at the same time. Disposable Face Mask Market - The global disposable face mask market size was valued at USD 38.9 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 2.1 billion by 2030, declining at a CAGR of -27.6% from 2022 to 2030. Key factors such as the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, increasing industrialization, rising levels of pollution, and growing awareness in consumers about the protection of health primarily fuel the market growth.





- The global disposable face mask market size was valued at in 2021 and is expected to reach by 2030, declining at a CAGR of -27.6% from 2022 to 2030. Key factors such as the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, increasing industrialization, rising levels of pollution, and growing awareness in consumers about the protection of health primarily fuel the market growth. Legal Marijuana Market - The global legal marijuana market size is projected to reach USD 102.2 billion by 2030, progressing at a substantial compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.5% during the forecast period. The primary factor driving the industry growth is the rapid rate of government legalization of marijuana across the globe, in both medical and recreational terms.





- The global legal marijuana market size is projected to reach by 2030, progressing at a substantial compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.5% during the forecast period. The primary factor driving the industry growth is the rapid rate of government legalization of marijuana across the globe, in both medical and recreational terms. Bioanalytical Testing Services Market - The global bioanalytical testing services market size was valued at USD 3.64 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 7.65 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 8.6% from 2022 to 2030. The growing trend in the outsourcing of research & development activities by biopharmaceutical companies for streamlining their fundamental capabilities is one of the primary factors boosting the market growth.





- The global bioanalytical testing services market size was valued at in 2021 and is expected to reach by 2030, registering a CAGR of 8.6% from 2022 to 2030. The growing trend in the outsourcing of research & development activities by biopharmaceutical companies for streamlining their fundamental capabilities is one of the primary factors boosting the market growth. Contact Center Software Market - The global contact center software market size was valued at USD 23.94 billion in the year 2021 and is slated to value at USD 149.58 by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 23.2% from 2022 to 2030. Emerging technologies like cloud, AI, machine learning, and predictive analysis are likely to boost contact center capabilities.

Explore more Market Research Reports by Million Insights, for industry specific reports that provide real-time market trends and forecasts, by condensing the integral elements from our industry reports into bite-sized paragraphs, charts, and tables.

Access More Press Releases

About Million Insights:

Million Insights, is a market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. We have a comprehensive marketplace, that will enable you to compare data points, before you make a purchase. Enabling informed buying, is our motto and we strive hard to ensure that our clients get to browse through multiple samples, prior to an investment. Service flexibility & the fastest response time are two pillars, on which our business model is founded. Our market research report store includes in-depth reports, from across various industry verticals, such as healthcare, technology, chemicals, food & beverages, consumer goods, material science & automotive.

Contact:

Ryan Manuel

Research Support Specialist, USA

Million Insights

Phone: 1-408-610-2300

Toll Free: 1-866-831-4085

Email: sales@millioninsights.com

Web: https://www.millioninsights.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/active-pharmaceutical-ingredients-market-to-be-worth-353-0-billion-by-2030-million-insights-301694501.html