Ferguson PLC: Doc re: Ferguson Files Form S-8

Ferguson Files Form S-8

WOKINGHAM, UK / ACCESSWIRE / December 5, 2022 / On December 2, 2022, Ferguson plc (the "Company") filed a Form S-8 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). It is available on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov and on the News & Filings page of the Company's websitehttps://www.fergusonplc.com/en/investors-and-media/news/financial-news.html .

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/5880I_1-2022-12-5.pdf

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc (NYSE:FERG)(LSE:FERG) is a leading value-added distributor in North America providing expertise, solutions and products from infrastructure, plumbing and appliances to HVAC, fire, fabrication and more. We exist to make our customers' complex projects simple, successful and sustainable. Ferguson is headquartered in the U.K., with its operations and associates solely focused on North America and managed from Newport News, Virginia. For more information, please visit www.fergusonplc.com or follow us on Linkedlnhttps://www.linkedin.com/company/ferguson-enterprises .

For further information please contact:

Investor Inquiries

Media Inquiries Brian Lantz

Vice President, IR and Communications

Ferguson

+1 224 285 2410

Brian.lantz@ferguson.com

John Pappas

Director, Financial Communications

Ferguson

+1 484 790 2727

John.pappas@ferguson.com Pete Kennedy

Director, Investor Relations

Ferguson

+1 757 603 0111

Peter.kennedy@ferguson.com



