The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) has given the green light to the trading of industrial silicon futures on the Guangzhou Futures Exchange. The move could give polysilicon manufacturers the opportunity to hedge against fluctuating silicon metal prices.The CSRC has authorized the trading of industrial silicon futures on the Guangzhou Futures Exchange. It said it aims to improve the pricing mechanism for industrial silicon, and claimed that the move would improve the risk-management capabilities of various market entities. Johannes Bernreuter, a polysilicon analyst, said that the ...

