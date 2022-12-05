Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 5, 2022) - Danavation Technologies Corp. (CSE: DVN) ("Danavation" or the "Company") announces that, given that the Company was not in a position to file its audited annual financial statements, management discussion and analysis and certificates of the Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer (collectively, the "Annual Filings") for the year ended July 31, 2022, by the prescribed deadline of November 28, 2022 without unreasonable effort or expense, the Ontario Securities Commission (the "OSC") has issued a failure to file cease trade order against the Company ("CTO") which orders that general trading, whether direct or indirect, of the securities of the Company cease. A copy of the CTO has been posted to the OSC website.

Despite the CTO, a beneficial holder of a security of the Company who is not, and was not as of the date of the CTO, an insider or control person of the Company may sell securities of the Company acquired before the date of the CTO if: (a) the sale is made through a "foreign organized regulated market", as defined in section 1.1 of the Universal Market Integrity Rules of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada; and (b) the sale is made through an investment dealer registered in a jurisdiction of Canada in accordance with applicable securities legislation. Holders of the Company's securities are urged to consult with their own investment advisors or legal counsel about the implications of the CTO.

The Company continues to operate normally without disruption during the CTO and is working diligently and expeditiously with its auditors to complete the Annual Filings as soon as possible.

About Danavation

Danavation Technologies Corp. is the only North American-founded and headquartered technology company providing Digital Smart Labels and a software Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) solution that enables companies across various sectors to automate labelling, price, product, and promotions in real-time. Danavation's Digital Smart Labels enhance data accuracy and improve performance by removing high labour costs and low productivity typically associated with traditional labour-intensive workflows. Our goal is to create a sustainable and profitable business for shareholders while advancing sound environmental, social and governance practices, including by significantly reducing paper usage. Danavation has introduced its solution to retailers across North America, including big box and boutique grocers, while also targeting new markets including healthcare providers, manufacturing, and logistics companies. Learn more about the background of Danavation and our vision for the future on our website. As well, follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube for more updates on how we are transforming the retail landscape.

