Nutriband Inc. Reports Record Revenue Up 118% YoY in Q3

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 5, 2022 / Nutriband Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRB) (NASDAQ:NTRBW), a developer of transdermal pharmaceutical products, today announced financial and operational results for the third quarter ended October 31, 2022.

Key Highlights:

Generated record quarterly revenue of $620,000, up 118% over Q3 2021

Revenue for nine-months ended October 31, 2022, was $1,552,074, up 67% year-over-year

Continued to expand AVERSA intellectual property portfolio with patents now issued in 44 countries; AVERSA patent coverage includes the U.S., Canada, Europe, Japan, Korea, Mexico, Australia, and Russia, with patents pending in China

Demonstrated with Kindeva Drug Delivery enhanced abuse-deterrent characteristics for Aversa Fentanyl

Applied for Dual Listing on Upstream

Stockholders' equity of $9.7 million as of October 31, 2022

"Once again, we have had a record quarter for our revenue generating subsidiaries. Building on these revenue streams remains an important focus for us as we continue to develop AVERSA Fentanyl.," commented Gareth Sheridan, CEO of Nutriband. "According to the assessment by Health Advances, AVERSA Fentanyl could reach peak annual sales of between $80 to $200 million. If the entire transdermal fentanyl market moves toward abuse deterrent patches, similar to what occurred in the extended-release oral opioid market, the potential could be significantly greater. We are continually thankful to our shareholders for their ongoing support as we continue to execute on our vision of commercializing AVERSA'.

Q3 2022 Financial Highlights:

Revenue for the three-months ended October 31, 2022 was $0.6 million, up 118% from revenue of $0.28 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2021. Revenue growth was driven primarily by increasing demand for the Company's Pocono Pharmaceuticals segment.

Cost of revenues for the three-months ended October 31, 2022 were $0.34 million with gross margins of $0.3 million, or 50% of revenues, compared to costs of revenue of $0.2 million and gross margins of $0.07 in the third quarter of fiscal year 2021.

Research and development expenses for the three-months ended October 31, 2022 were $0.29 million, compared to $0.16 in the third quarter of fiscal year 2021, driven primarily the development of the Company's Aversa product.

Selling, general and administrative expenses for the three-months ended October 31, 2022 were $1.05 million, compared to $1.45 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2021.

Net loss attributable to common shareholders for the three-months ended October 31, 2022 was $1.07 million compared to a net loss of $1.57 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2021.

About Nutriband Inc.

We are primarily engaged in the development of a portfolio of transdermal pharmaceutical products. Our lead product under development is an abuse deterrent fentanyl patch incorporating our AVERSA abuse deterrence technology. AVERSA technology can be incorporated into any transdermal patch to prevent the abuse, misuse, diversion, and accidental exposure of drugs with abuse potential.

The Company's website is www.nutriband.com. Any material contained in or derived from the Company's websites or any other website is not part of this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Such forward-looking statements involve both known and unknown risks and uncertainties. The Company's actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in its forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those including the Company's ability to develop its proposed abuse deterrent fentanyl transdermal system and other proposed products, its ability to obtain patent protection for its abuse technology, its ability to obtain the necessary financing to develop products and conduct the necessary clinical testing, its ability to obtain Federal Food and Drug Administration approval to market any product it may develop in the United States and to obtain any other regulatory approval necessary to market any product in other countries, including countries in Europe, its ability to market any product it may develop, its ability to create, sustain, manage or forecast its growth; its ability to attract and retain key personnel; changes in the Company's business strategy or development plans; competition; business disruptions; adverse publicity and international, national and local general economic and market conditions and risks generally associated with an undercapitalized developing company, as well as the risks contained under "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in the Company's Form S-1, Form 10-K for the year ended January 31, 2022 and Forms 10-Q, and the Company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

