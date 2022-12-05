Transparency Market Research: Magnetic Beads Market to Reach Value of US$ 6.7 Bn by 2032, Reveals TMR Analysis

Rising adoption of in-vitro testing is projected to drive growth of the magnetic beads market, which is expected to expand at a CAGR of 15.5% during 2022-2032

The existence of sizable number of genetic research institutes in North America is prognosticated to fuel the regional market growth in the near future

WILMINGTON, Del., Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A research report by Transparency Market Research (TMR) states that the global magnetic beads market is prognosticated to reach a value of US$ 6.7 Bn by the end of 2032. Besides, the TMR review notes that the market for magnetic beads is expected to advance at a CAGR of 15.5% during the forecast period, from 2022 to 2032.





Companies are focusing on the development of highly effectual and distinctive magnetic beads. Moreover, several players are using the strategies of technology collaborations, new product launches, and alliances in order to maintain their prominent positions in the market. These efforts are likely to lead to overall growth of the market during the forecast period, note researchers at TMR.

Magnetic beads find application in varied industry verticals such as protein purification, magnetic-activated cell sorting (MACS), next-generation sequencing (NGS), and PCR testing. This broad application is prognosticated to fuel business opportunities in the market during the forecast period. This aside, a rise in the product use in the NGS procedures for nucleic acid purification and separation is foreseen to boost the future demand in magnetic beads market, according to TMR assessment.

The market players are expected to gain sizable business avenues in North America during the forecast period owing to several factors including the presence of numerous genetic research institutes in the region. Moreover, the regional market is being driven by a surge in the demand for in vitro testing in Canada and the U.S., notes TMR review.

Market Key Findings

Magnetic beads are gaining impetus in the recent years owing to their increased application in hyperthermia therapy, immunoassays, cell manipulation, DNA extraction, colloidal nanocrystal integration, and magnetic resonance imaging. Hence, this wide range of product application is boosting the market expansion, according analysis by TMR. This aside, a rise in investments in microbiology and genetic research projects across the globe is creating profitable prospects in the market for magnetic beads.

The demand for magnetic beads is projected to rise in the forthcoming years owing to many factors including variations in medicine distribution via medical care and phosphopeptide development. This aside, there has been increase in the product use in varied biological applications for implementing treatment and research methods. These factors are expected to create prominent business opportunities in the market in the near future, notes the magnetic beads market analysis by TMR.

The adoption of NGS technology is being rising in the recent years in the medical industry owing to their manifold advantages such as high sensitivity to detect low-frequency changes, large samples, and reduced turnaround time. Rise in the utilization of magnetic beads in the size selection of NGS technology is leading to lucrative avenues in the market.

Market Growth Boosters

Increase in the popularity of in-vitro testing worldwide is projected to drive the expansion of the magnetic beads market size during the forecast period

Surge in the prevalence of tumor and cancer across the globe is estimated to boost growth prospects in the global market for magnetic beads

Market Key Players

Some of the key players profiled in the report are:

Merck KGaA

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Spherotech, Inc.

Bangs Laboratories, Inc.

CardioGenics, Inc.

GenScript

Miltenyi Biotec

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Eurofins Technologies

Ferrotec ( USA ) Corporation

) Corporation New England Biolabs

Micromod Partikeltechnologie GmbH

Dynal Inc.

Rockland Immunochemicals, Inc.

Ferrofluidics

Promega

Magnetically Delivered Therapeutics Inc

Immunicon Corp

Magnetic Beads Market Segmentation

By Type

Immunoprecipitation

Cells

Pathogenic Microorganisms

Nucleic Acids

Peptide

Protein

Others

By Magnetic Core

Superparamagnetic

Ferrimagnetic

By Size

Less than 5 µm

5-20 µm

20-40 µm

40 µm and Above

By Application

Bioresearch

In-vitro Diagnostics

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

APAC

MEA

