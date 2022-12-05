BrainTale, a medtech deciphering white matter to enable better brain care, spin off from the Paris Region Greater Hospitals, has presented the "Evaluation of a clinically validated digital platform to provide Diffusion MRI biomarkers in Alzheimer's disease" during the 15th edition of the Clinical Trials on Alzheimer's Disease conference (CTAD 2022) held in San Francisco and online from November 29 to December 2, 2022.

The Clinical Trials on Alzheimer's Disease conference is a meeting focused entirely on Alzheimer's Disease Therapeutic Trials with key leaders in Alzheimer Disease research from Industry and Academia getting together and forming partnerships with the objective of speeding the development of effective treatments to fight the disease.

Long underestimated in neuroscience, white matter, which represents 80% of the human brain, plays a key role in its proper functioning, development, and aging, whether normal or pathological. As a result, since its inception in 2018, BrainTale has been developing non-invasive, accessible, effective, and clinically validated measurement and prediction solutions for physicians treating patients with brain diseases.

Alzheimer's disease affects about 10 million people per year worldwide and its incidence rate tends to increase year after year. The disease is often diagnosed too late to effectively slow its progression, although lesions are visible at an early stage, notably on the myelin sheath, axons, and oligodendrocyte cells.

Data of 113 subjects (66 healthy patients, 34 patients with mild cognitive impairment, 13 patients with dementia) from 5 centers were processed on the BrainTale platform. The multicentric study showed that the analysis resulting from the platform processing has demonstrated statistically different white matter assessments for the 3 subjects' categories. Results show that BrainTale biomarkers are relevant biomarkers of disease severity, and that the platform has the potential for a differentiated diagnosis perspective.

BrainTale digital biomarkers platform offers the potential to diagnose Alzheimer's patients at an early stage and monitor disease evolution, as well as drug efficacy as already demonstrated in other neurodegenerative conditions. This potential of impact for Alzheimer's patients, community and stakeholders has already been awarded the Robert D. Zimmerman Scientific Award 2022 by the Eastern NeuroRadiology Society.

Vincent Perlbarg, cofounder, CSO and president comments: "This preliminary work shows the importance of integrating white matter biomarkers for neurodegenerative diseases. Our data suggest a very exciting complementary approach to existing initiatives to better diagnose, and ultimately better treat Alzheimer's disease patients". "Our approach enables non-invasive, sensitive and reliable assessments of white matter alterations that are both available in the clinic and implemented in clinical trials to improve success rates and support efficient clinical developments." he adds.

BrainTale is an innovative medtech company deciphering white matter to enable better brain care with clinically validated prognostic solutions. With non-invasive, sensitive and reliable measurements of white matter microstructure alterations, BrainTale offers a digital biomarkers platform to support clinical decision-making. BrainTale enables the identification of patients at risk, early diagnosis and monitoring of disease progression and the effectiveness of treatments in neurology, in particular for demyelinating diseases, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and neurodegenerative diseas es. Based on more than 15 years of research and development, BrainTale's products are developed to meet the medical needs and expectations of healthcare professionals for the benefit of patients.

Since its inception in 2018, the company has implemented a comprehensive quality management system and is now ISO 13485:2016 certified, with a suite of products available on the European market under the European Medical Device Regulation (MDR).

