Menhaden Resource Efficiency Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, December 5
MENHADEN RESOURCE EFFICIENCY PLC
NET ASSET VALUE
The estimated un-audited net asset value per share for Menhaden Resource Efficiency PLC, calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies, at the close of business on 2 December 2022 was 135.78p (cum income).
For and on behalf of the Board
Frostrow Capital LLP
Secretary
05 December 2022
