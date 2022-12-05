

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Oil prices are on an increase, while Russia's invasion of Ukraine is intensifying with heavy shelling.



Early signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open lower. Asian shares finished mostly up, while European shares are broadly lower.



As of 7.00 am ET, the Dow futures were down 128.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were declining 14.50 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were sliding 23.50 points.



The U.S. major averages ended Monday's session mixed. The Dow inched up 34.87 points or 0.1 percent to 34,429.88, the Nasdaq dipped 20.95 points or 0.2 percent to 11,461.50 and the S&P 500 edged down 4.87 points or 0.1 percent to 4,071.70.



On the economic front, IHS Markit's Purchasing Manager's Index or PMI for Composite Final will be issued at 9.45 am ET.



The Commerce Department's Factory Orders for October will be published at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is 0.7 percent, while it was up 0.3 percent in the prior month.



Institute for Supply Management or ISM Service Index for November will be released at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is 53.5, while it was up 54.4.



The Investor Movement Index for November will be issued at 12.30 pm ET. In the prior month, the Index was up 4.25.



Asian stocks finished mostly higher on Monday. China's Shanghai Composite index ended 1.76 percent higher at 3,211.81.



Hong Kong's Hang Seng climbed 4.51 percent to 19,518.29.



Japanese shares ended slightly higher. The Nikkei average edged up 0.15 percent to 27,820.40, while the broader Topix index closed 0.31 percent lower at 1,947.90. Australian markets eked out modest gains.



The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.33 percent to 7,325.60. The broader All Ordinaries index ended 0.32 percent higher at 7,527.80.



European shares are trading mostly lower. CAC 40 of France is down 22.68 points or 0.34 percent. DAX of Germany is declining 66.92 points or 0.46 percent. FTSE 100 of England is progressing 23.78 points or 0.31 percent. The Swiss Market Index is down 4.90 points or 0.05 percent.



Euro Stoxx 50 which provides a Blue-chip representation of supersector leaders in the Eurozone, is down 0.23 percent.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de