Stefan Gleason: Major Electric Royalties Shareholder Increases Ownership Stake to 17.5% on Progress Towards Positive Cash Flow

CHARLOTTE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / December 5, 2022 / Stefan Gleason (the "Acquiror" or "Gleason") today announced that he is filing another early warning report in connection with his acquisition on the open market of an additional 2% in outstanding shares of Electric Royalties Ltd. (TSXV:ELEC)(OTCQB:ELECF) ("Electric Royalties" or the "Company"), taking his stake in the Company to approximately 17.5%.

Gleason is a Charlotte-based entrepreneur who owns and leads several privately held businesses in the United States such as Money Metals Exchange LLC, one of the largest precious metals dealers and depositories in North America with over C$1 billion in annual revenues.

"Electric Royalties already holds 20 royalties and several options across all nine of its targeted battery metals, with one royalty currently in production and others expected to begin producing in 2023 and 2024," said Gleason.

"I believe Electric Royalties offers an extremely compelling value proposition at its current market capitalization. Moreover, I am optimistic the Company's management team can add additional accretive royalties to the portfolio without issuing new shares," Gleason continued.

The Acquiror fully supports company management and has acquired shares purely for investment purposes and not as part of any take-over bid.

Acquiror also cast 100% of his voting shares last month in favor of the Company's recently enacted "Shareholder Rights Plan" intended to help ensure that, given the Company's apparent undervaluation on publicly traded markets at present, any potential hostile takeover attempt does not prevent all shareholders from realizing the full value of their investment.

Meanwhile, the Acquiror's family office, Gleason & Sons LLC, announced on November 16 it has committed to Electric Royalties a scalable, non-dilutive credit facility with an initial loan limit of C$2,000,000 to fund the Company's acquisition of producing royalties, with closing on this facility expected by early January 2023.

The Company publicly announced on November 15 its agreement with Strategic Minerals Europe Corp. (NEO: SNTA) (OTCQB: SNTAF) to acquire the only producing tin royalty in all of Europe, with closing of the transaction also expected by early January 2023.

On December 2, 2022, Acquiror purchased 141,000 Company shares via the OTCQB (at a cost of C$45,192, or an average of $0.32 per share). Prior to December 2, the Acquiror held an aggregate of 15,870,593 Common Shares and 500,000 Warrant Shares, representing 17.397% of the issued and outstanding Shares on an as converted and partially diluted basis. After the purchases on December 2, the Acquiror held 16,011,593 Common Shares and 500,000 Warrant shares, or 17.547% of the issued and outstanding Shares on an as converted and partially diluted basis.

On September 26, 2022, the Acquiror previously filed a report under the early warning reporting rules of Canadian securities laws, disclosing that he beneficially owned or had control or direction over 13,989,233 Common Shares and 500,000 Warrant shares, at the time representing 15.398% of the Company's issued and outstanding Shares on an as converted and partially diluted basis. The Acquiror is filing this latest early warning report because he has now accumulated more than 2% of the Company's issued and outstanding Shares since his prior filing on September 26, 2022.

This early warning news release is issued under the early warning provisions of Canadian securities legislation, including National Instrument 62-104 - Take-Over Bids and Issuer Bids and National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues. A copy of the Early Warning Report will be filed at www.sedar.com.

ABOUT GLEASON & SONS

Gleason & Sons is a Charlotte-based family limited liability company which holds and manages debt, equity, and real estate investments.

For further information, contact:

Stefan Gleason

Gleason & Sons LLC

15720 Brixham Hill Avenue, #205

Charlotte, NC 28277

Tel: 208-577-2230

Email: Stefan_Gleason@yahoo.com

SOURCE: Stefan Gleason

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/729983/Major-Electric-Royalties-Shareholder-Increases-Ownership-Stake-to-175-on-Progress-Towards-Positive-Cash-Flow