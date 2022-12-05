Wireless Mesh Networks Market to Reach $12.8 Billion, Globally, by 2031 at 9.8% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The growing trend of work-from-home and remote working policies, surge in need to increase efficiency of companies, and the rise in demand for better business communication among large organizations drive the growth of the global wireless mesh networks market.

PORTLAND, Ore., Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Wireless Mesh Networks Market by Component (Solutions, Services), by Type (Infrastructure Wireless Mesh, Ad-Hoc Mesh), by Enterprise Size (Large Enterprise, SMEs), by Application Area (Residential, Commercial): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031." According to the report, the global wireless mesh networks industry is estimated to generate $5.2 billion in 2021 and $12.8 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 9.8% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.





Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities

The growing trend of work-from-home and remote working policies, surge in need to increase efficiency of companies, the rise in demand for better business communication among large organizations, the growing scale of operations of large enterprises, and the increasing industry 4.0 trends in business organizations drive the growth of the global wireless mesh networks market. However, higher installation costs and maintenance challenges of wireless mesh network platforms are likely to hinder the global market growth. On the other hand, the development of advanced communication technologies, such as 5G communication networks and Wi-Fi 6 technology will present new growth opportunities for the global market in the coming years.

Covid-19 Scenario

The global wireless mesh networks market witnessed a stable growth during the COVID-19 pandemic, owing to the increased demand for communication technology, which propelled the demand for Wi-Fi coverage and mesh network system.





Moreover, rise in the trend of work-from-home during the pandemic amplified the demand for Wi-Fi mesh networks that use multiple nodes and can communicate with each other to share a wireless connection within a larger area. Such factors boosted the growth of the global wireless mesh networks market solutions market during the period.

The commercial segment to dominate the market in terms of revenue during the forecast period

Based on application area, the commercial segment contributed to the largest share of more than four-fifths of the global wireless mesh networks market in 2021, and is expected to rule the roost during the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 10.36% from 2022 to 2031. The growth of the commercial segment is attributed to the growing automation and digitization trends in modern industries.

The solutions segment to dominate in terms of revenue during the forecast period

Based on component, the solutions segment held the largest share of more than two-thirds of the global wireless mesh networks market in 2021, and is expected to maintain a prominent growth during the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR of 10.72% in 2031. This is owing to the growing demand for wireless networking solutions.

The ad-hoc mesh segment to dominate in terms of revenue during the forecast period

Based on type, the infrastructure wireless mesh segment held the largest share of more than half of the global wireless mesh networks market in 2021, owing to the higher degree of security offered by infrastructure mesh networking solutions. However, the ad-hoc mesh segment is expected to maintain a prominent growth and exhibit the highest CAGR of 11.6% during the forecast period, owing to the mobility and customization offered by ad-hoc mesh solutions.

The large enterprise segment to dominate in terms of revenue during the forecast period

Based on enterprise size, the large enterprise segment held the largest share of more than three-fourths of the global wireless mesh networks market in 2021, and is expected to maintain a prominent growth during the forecast period. However, SMEs segment is likely to show the highest CAGR of 11.16% during the forecast period, owing to the growing innovations in SMEs.

Asia-Pacific to garner the highest revenue by 2031

Based on region, the market in Asia-Pacific was the largest in 2021, accounting for nearly half of the global wireless mesh networks market, and is likely to maintain its dominance during the forecast timeframe. This is owing to the high concentration of specialized network equipment manufacturers in the region. However, the LAMEA segment would show the fastest CAGR of 10.83% during the forecast period, due to the ongoing digital transformation of the region.

Leading Market Players

Aruba Networks

ABB Ltd.

Qualcomm Incorporated

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Qorvo, Inc.

Synapse Wireless

Wirepas Ltd.

Rajant Corporation

Cambium Networks

Sitrix Systems

The report analyzes these key players of the global wireless mesh networks market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments by every market player.

