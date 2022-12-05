Biognosys AG: Biognosys Launches New Version of Spectronaut at HUPO International Proteomics Congress

Spectronaut 17 features directDIA+, the best-performing library-free workflow for DIA proteomics available on the market

today at the HUPO 2022 World Congress in Cancun, Mexico.



Since its first release in 2003, Spectronaut has continuously improved and always supports the latest technologies in data acquisition. The 17th version of the software features directDIA+, a novel patent-pending analysis workflow that significantly increases the number of identifications without compromising on quantitative accuracy and eliminates the need for a project-specific library.

"With directDIA+, Spectronaut 17 offers a completely novel way of analyzing DIA proteomics data,"saidBiognosys' Chief Technology Officer, Lukas Reiter, Ph.D. "With this new workflow, our users will experience the deepest proteome coverage to date with the least possible resources. We are thrilled to offer this tool to our customers."

During the Spectronaut 17 launch seminar, "Spectronaut 17: A Groundbreaking Increase in Identifications", held on December 5 at 8:00 a.m. EST as part of the HUPO 2022 World Congress, Lukas Reiter will share more information on directDIA+ and how it impacts the future of DIA analysis. Then, guest speaker Jesper V. Olsen, Ph.D., Full Professor and Vice Director at the University of Copenhagen, will present how this new way of processing DIA data enables his team to go significantly deeper into the proteome without the need for a library.

Spectronaut 17 is fully vendor-independent and compatible with proteomics data acquired on instruments of all major mass spectrometer providers.

Gary Kruppa, Ph.D., Senior Vice President Strategic Collaborations at Bruker Daltonics:

"Spectronaut is one of the first software solutions that supported our PASEF technology, and release after release, the improvement in performance with Bruker's ion mobility based dia-PASEF data has been impressive. With this new release, Biognosys has exceeded our expectations: directDIA+ brings a substantial increase in proteome coverage from dia-PASEF runs, all without the need for generating a library. We are excited to see the performance of the new version, and what will come next for Spectronaut!"

Daniel Lopez Ferrer, Ph.D., Director of Proteomics and Translational Research at Thermo Fisher Scientific:

"Biognosys' Spectronaut combines high-quality data processing and visualizations to enable interpretation of quantitative DIA proteomics workflows. The new Spectronaut 17, featuring directDIA+, does not disappoint: the increase in coverage this new algorithm provides is notable, with no compromises in quantification quality. We look forward to seeing end-users get more out of the data with this improved version!"

Jose Castro-Perez, Ph.D., Senior Director LC/MS Accurate Mass Product Management at SCIEX:

"Biognosys' new and improved directDIA+ implemented in Spectronaut 17 is a major upgrade to the previous version. The increase in performance we see for our ZenoTOF data is substantial, and we are excited for our community to benefit from this new performance and experience Spectronaut 17 for themselves."

About Spectronaut

Spectronaut is Biognosys' flagship software, offering fast, robust, and seamless data analysis for data-independent acquisition.

About Biognosys

At Biognosys, we believe that deep proteome insights hold the key to breakthrough discoveries that can dramatically improve human health. We enable life science researchers and drug hunters to look at the proteome from every angle with our versatile portfolio of proprietary next-generation proteomics services, software, and kits, including the TrueDiscovery, TrueTarget, and TrueSignature platforms and flagship software Spectronaut. These solutions provide a multi-dimensional view of protein expression, function, and structure in all biological species and sample types. Biognosys' unique, patented technologies utilize high-resolution mass spectrometry to quantify thousands of proteins across thousands of samples with industry-leading precision, depth, and throughput. Through advanced data analytics, Biognosys translates data into actionable insights for R&D and clinical research. For more information, visit biognosys.com.

