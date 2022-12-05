Anzeige
Montag, 05.12.2022
Vor Ver-10-fachung? Jetzt schon in den Lithium-Star 2023 investieren?
05.12.2022 | 14:13
Amundi MSCI World Financials UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)

DJ Amundi MSCI World Financials UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI World Financials UCITS ETF - USD (C) (CWFG LN) Amundi MSCI World Financials UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s) 05-Dec-2022 / 13:40 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi MSCI World Financials UCITS ETF - USD (C)

DEALING DATE: 02-Dec-2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 228.4522

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 79742

CODE: CWFG LN

ISIN: LU1681045966

---------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      LU1681045966 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      CWFG LN 
Sequence No.:  206264 
EQS News ID:  1505267 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1505267&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 05, 2022 07:40 ET (12:40 GMT)

